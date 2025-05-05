THE BOOK OF MORMON, KINKY BOOTS And More Set for Broadway in Charleston 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway in Charleston has announced a six-show lineup for the 2025–26 season in a news release on Friday. The season will feature a wide variety of genres and themes, opening with “The Book of Mormon” in September and closing with the whodunit comedy “Clue” in June.

All productions will be held at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia in downtown Charleston.

Sept. 24 – The Book of Mormon

The hit musical from the creators of South Park kicks off the season with its irreverent humor and unforgettable songs. A nine-time Tony Award winner, The Book of Mormon has been called “the best musical of this century” by The New York Times and continues to delight audiences worldwide.

Oct. 15 – Mrs. Doubtfire

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny takes the stage in this heartwarming and hilarious adaptation of the beloved film. With original songs and a big-hearted message about family, Mrs. Doubtfire brings laughter and love to Charleston this fall.

Dec. 3 – Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Celebrate the holidays with a Southern twist on a classic tale. Featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this reimagined version of A Christmas Carol is set in the Smoky Mountains during the 1930s and brings festive Appalachian charm to the season.

April 1, 2026 – Meredith Willson’s The Magic Man

From the creator of The Music Man comes this rarely staged gem. The Magic Man blends old-school showmanship with Willson’s signature musical style in a whimsical story that’s full of surprises.

May 4, 2026 – Kinky Boots

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots struts into Charleston with its high-spirited story of friendship, acceptance, and fabulous footwear. Featuring a score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, it’s a feel-good hit with heart and high heels.

June 5, 2026 – Clue

The season wraps with a hilarious murder mystery based on the cult classic film and board game. With outrageous characters, clever twists, and nonstop laughs, Clue is a madcap night of theatrical fun.

Season Ticket Information

Season ticket packages are now available starting at $285. Current subscribers can renew their seats, and new patrons can purchase tickets at TheClayCenter.org/Broadway.