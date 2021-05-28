Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - Adjusting to Post-Grad Life, Stage Managing Flashbacks, & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: Top 10 Underrated Glee Songs

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: To be a fan of "Glee" is to both roast it and defend one's love of it constantly; because as cringey and terrible as some moments are (looking at you "What Does the Fox Say?"), there are some true gems that make it worthwhile. As entertaining and cathartic it can be to poke fun at 'Glee,' we should also take the time to recognize its successes-especially those we missed the first time around. And what better occasion to do so than around the anniversary of the airing of the pilot?

Student Blog: Having No Plan is Having a Plan

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: There is no faster halt to your train of thought in a conversation than when someone looks at you with wide-eyed excitement just waiting to hear what you have planned to do with the degree you just spent the last 4 or so years earning. As a graduating senior just about ready to run and jump off the nearest cliff the next time I hear this arrangement of sounds and syllables in the english language, let me share with you how I answer this question after mentally screaming for about 3 seconds.

Student Blog: 'Steve And Tom II: This Time, It's Personal' with Roaring Epiphany Theatre Company

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: Being a special education teacher, RJ VerChaud noticed that once his students passed a certain age, there were no longer activities for them to participate in. And so, he founded a theatre company to make up for the lack. Roaring Epiphany Theatre Company strives for inclusive casting. Their next event is 'Steve And Tom II: This Time, It's Personal' on May 27th, 2021.

Student Blog: Graduation: The Last Five Years

Student Blogger: Isabella Schiavon

Excerpt: If I could give one piece of advice to people going to college, I would say: DO NOT sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. But proactively take the front row seat, fasten your seat belt and scream from the top of your lungs, making the most of every single moment because you are so lucky to be here!

Student Blog: Letting the day in.

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: We don't know what our lives will look like in 2 months, not even in a week because we have learnt that everything changes from one moment to another, but with this light that is coming in we are able to take advantage of everything, enjoy and most importantly, take care of each other.

Student Blog: My Unironic Love of Act Without Words II

Student Blogger: Maddie Davies

Excerpt: Welcome Maddie to the team! For anyone unfamiliar with Mr. Beckett, let me give you a brief description of his work: Beckett's plays are unique in that they are so simplified and vague, you question what is really going on as you watch. He is possibly most well known for Waiting for Godot in which the two main characters do exactly that, wait for the mystery person by the name of Godot, for the entirety of the play. My junior year of college I was asked to stage manage Fleeting Full which was a compilation of 4 short Beckett plays. After just two rehearsals, I fell completely in love with the plays, specifically Act Without Words II.

Student Blog: A Strange Loop: Interviews with the Cast

Student Blogger: Leah Packer

Excerpt: A Strange Loop tells the story of Usher, "a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical." Hence, A Strange Loop. Student blogger Leah chats with John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr, and Jason Veasay, three of the fabulous cast members in A Strange Loop! 'While I cannot wait to get my tickets to any productions that open first, one of the shows I'm most looking forward to seeing is A Strange Loop'

Student Blog: My Broadway Bucket List

Student Blogger: Alexandra Curnyn

Excerpt: One of the biggest "light at the end of the tunnel" moments we've seen so far (according to theatre people, arts workers, and fans alike) this year was the announcement that Broadway shows are opening starting in September. As soon as tickets for various productions went on sale, I penciled in a few shows that I'm especially excited to see. Whether it's a new production that's yet to be put on stage, or a Broadway staple, I'm ready to splurge on at least a few of these shows in the near future.

Student Blog: THE Costume

Student Blogger: Olivia Noel

Excerpt: People ask me if I wished I would have been cast as a different character and my answer is always no. I wouldn't trade Valentine for the world because of what he taught me. Though I never thought I'd actually say this, thank you Valentine. If you ever find yourself wearing THE costume, remember it is so much more. This is a character with a soul, a past, a story and it's your job to tell it.

Student Blog: For the Love of It

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: A brilliant professor of mine held private meetings instead of a few classes and allowed each student to do whatever they needed. We had been working on releasing tension and restructuring the breath though Fitzmaurice Voicework, so I brought him my feelings of emotional tension and we started to discuss. [...] I realized that my duty in this world was to communicate as clearly, honestly, and as loudly as I can so that others feel heard, represented, valid. Though, I will admit I lose it sometimes.