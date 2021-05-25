Student Blog: My Broadway Bucket List

One of the biggest "light at the end of the tunnel" moments we've seen so far (according to theatre people, arts workers, and fans alike) this year was the announcement that Broadway shows are opening starting in September. There's nothing like live theatre in the greatest city in the world, and I am aching to get back into a live audience and dive into another world for two hours (give or take). As soon as tickets for various productions went on sale, I penciled in a few shows that I'm especially excited to see. Whether it's a new production that's yet to be put on stage, or a Broadway staple, I'm ready to splurge on at least a few of these shows in the near future.

1) Company: As a Sondheim enthusiast (as well as someone who wants to see Patti LuPone command the stage as Joanne), this show is admittedly at the top of my list. My college theatre company was supposed to put on its own production of Company in Fall 2020, but with COVID restrictions, that was not possible, but I still fell further in love with the nonlinear plot, the zany characters, and of course Sondheim's beautiful score in preparation for both auditions that never happened and for the Broadway transfer of this production from the West End. Plus, have you seen the cast and creative team? Insanely talented people that I would be honored to see at work.

2) Come From Away: One of my only regrets about studying abroad in Melbourne is not seeing a production of Come From Away. This show has been at the top of my list to see on Broadway, but when my professor asked if I had any plans to take a night to myself and watch this show at the Company Theatre, I was too nervous to miss out on anything my friends were doing in the evenings to venture out to see a show. I figured I'd just see it at home. A month or so later, COVID hit and of course, any possibility of seeing the show went out the window. Now more than ever, we need the theme of connection and working together in tough times, so I couldn't think of a more appropriate show to restore any faith in humanity that I may or may not have lost over the past year.

3) Six: It took me too long to really get into this show, but after hearing the songs on repeat on both Spotify and on TikTok, I have become so interested in seeing this show and the powerful six women playing Henry VIII's wives. As a history nerd and lover of pop music, this show will both get me on my feet and keep me glued to the references scattered across the music, lyrics, dialogue, and staging. I cannot wait for this show to get a proper opening night on Broadway, because audiences will surely love it.

4) Jagged Little Pill: I love Alanis Morrissette, I love the cast of this show, and I love the entire concept of this jukebox musical. This is a show that unite Broadway lovers and rock music fans who appreciate jukebox shows with deep, well-thought-out plot lines. The show is also up for 15 Tony nominations, which is an impressive feat in and of itself. My friends, and some of their parents, have said nothing but positive things about their experiences with Jagged Little Pill, and I can't wait to see it myself.

5) Wicked: This was the first show that really confirmed my love for musical theatre, and I cannot think of a better full-circle way to see a show on Broadway more than once (something I've never done before)! Plus, thinking about G(a)linda saying, "it's good to see me, isn't it" at the start of the show after this long hiatus from live performances gives me chills every time. What can I say, I have been changed for good!