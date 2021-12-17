Student Blogs This Week - The Impact of HAMILTON and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Remembering the Godfather of Theatre

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: The loss of one of the brightest lights of the Great White Way has been terribly challenging to accept. I think everyone within the theatre community can share a story related to Sondheim that led them to where they are. For me, it was the production of West Side Story and the album of Sunday in the Park with George. The South African production of West Side Story, reminded me of the magic of theatre and it solidified my dream of being part of a story made for the stage. While the Sunday in the Park with George revival with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford is my go-to album for inspiration.

Student Blog: Singing for a new world.

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: Getting to be part of 'Songs for a New World' specially in the reality we are experiencing today, has such a deep meaning for me, my cast and creative team... like all of the rest of the world, we were locked down for more than a year doing everything online and now standing in front of an audience singing about how this characters feeling the impulse to change their lives and pause for a second to reflect on their relationships, dreams and hopes and have a lot of realizations during these songs, was the perfect way to be back on stage.

Student Blog: How Hamilton Transcends Musical Theater

Student Blogger: Jake Aron

Excerpt: Hamilton, the rap musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton which won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Pulitzer Prize, isn't your typical Broadway musical. I will even go as far as to argue that Hamilton isn't just a musical about history but changed history both on Broadway and in the United States.