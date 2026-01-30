Student Blog: Making My Grand Entrance Into 2026

It’s time for the curtain to rise on 2026 and make my grand entrance into the new year. For me, 2026 is the year I’ve been looking forward to the most for a long time. There are a few big reasons for this. So let’s reflect on the past, and jump into the future!

2025 was a great year for me as an artist and as a person in general. From meeting some of the most amazing people through my podcast, to getting the chances to job shadow multiple artists, 2025 is going to be hard to top. However, if any year is going to top 2025, then 2026 is going to be the one. 2025 was a good step to get me prepared for 2026, and has gotten me to a spot that I never thought I would be at this early in my career.

The first thing that I am looking forward to in 2026 is the fact that I get to make my first full length feature film. I haven’t talked about my other hobbies too much in my articles, however alongside being a performer on stage, I am also a student film maker. In 2025, I made two short films. The first one was a drama called ‘Sams Plate’ and the second one was a horror film titled ‘The Redwood Motel’. I am a big movie fan and so I knew that I wanted to make a full length film before I graduate in the spring. The only issue was, I couldn’t figure out what to make the film about. However, after trying to come up with a movie, I thought about how I could make an adaptation of one of my favorite books, Maybe We’re Electric, by Val Emmich. You may know Val as the author of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’. So, I took a step and sent an email to Val in mid October asking for permission to adapt Maybe We’re Electric into a student film. A few weeks later, I received an email from Val talking about the possibility of this happening. And now, a few months later, I am pleased to announce that I am currently working on the adaptation and production will take place in the Spring! The film will be released in Winter of 2026! This is definitely one of my most anticipated projects of 2026.

Second, and most importantly, the biggest thing that makes 2026 a great year is graduation. It’s the day that everyone looks forward to starting the first day of freshman year! It’s your final bow at high school and a celebration before you move on. Even though I am definitely a little nervous about graduating, I am thrilled to begin my next adventure: College! I am pleased to announce that I will be studying stage management at Ball State University in the fall!

To wrap things up, even though 2025 was a great year for me, I know that 2026 is going to be even better! As artists, we always hope and dream that the next and upcoming year will be the best one. Well, let’s stop dreaming and make it happen. Take that step, send that message, submit that audition, and make this year your year