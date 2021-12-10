Student Blogs This Week - Finals Week, Putting on a Show, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: Bad Body Image Days-Theatre Student's Edition

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: You're hard pressed to find a college student who doesn't have any sort of issues with their body image, let alone a college student studying theatre. It's sad but true. Society has set such toxic body standards that we particularly feel as actors because we're literally representing society in our work, and this can have a major effect on our performance in classes or in rehearsals. It's no secret that we need to be taking care of ourselves, like it or not, and that thin bodies aren't the same as healthy bodies, but hey- all of us have days where it's harder than usual to care for the bodies we're in. Bad body image days (or weeks, it's okay) happen, and they can be awful, but they're nothing that can't be conquered.

Student Blog: Spotlight on My Classmate, Edoardo Tesio

Student Blogger: Sydni Dichter

Excerpt: The love of storytelling continued throughout Edoardo's life, and it continues now as he finishes his first half of his senior year at NYU Tisch Drama's Experimental Theatre Wing. Today, Edoardo identifies as primarily a playwright and director, but he also enjoys acting, dancing, and choreographing. He just put on his first show, Vanity, in NYC!

Student Blog: Dramaturgy and Why I'm Afraid to Ask For the Seat at the Table I Know I Deserve

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: No matter what someone does in the theater, respect them. We are all working people trying to do what we love. No matter if it is the dramaturg or the technical director or the lead actor or the front of house manager: we are all here. Every single person in the theater has put their life-blood into making it work and there is no reason why anyone should feel like they do not deserve to be there or that their work is not useful to the company.

Student Blog: Making A Cabaret (Not The Musical)

Student Blogger: Zac Denver Lee

Excerpt: We made a cabaret! No, not the musical, but the performance style of cabaret. If you are wondering what a cabaret is, according to Wikipedia, Cabaret is a form of theatrical entertainment featuring music, song, dance, recitation, or drama. The performance venue might be a pub, a casino, a hotel, a restaurant, or a nightclub with a stage for performances. The audience, often dining or drinking, does not typically dance but usually sits at tables. Think Feinstein's/54 Below.

Student Blog: Favorite Songs Ranked

Student Blogger: Annie Petrelli

Excerpt: After viewing my Spotify Wrapped, I noticed how much my music tastes changed from the beginning of the year to now. Up until July, I was primarily listening to songs from musical soundtracks, but after that, I began to listen to other styles of music.

Student Blog: For Unto Us a Child is Born

Student Blogger: Allie Pruett

Excerpt: Every four years or so for the past...probably twenty years, MBU has been performing Handel's Messiah. This year is one of those years. Needless to say, it's not an easy work. It is several hundred years old, after all, and some things have been lost in translation, so to speak, but it's still a fun work nonetheless.

Student Blog: A Letter to All College Students During Finals Season

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: Please remember to take care of yourself. Take breaks while studying, drink lots of water and schedule in time to actually rest at the end of the day. No grade is more important than your physical or mental health so give yourself some grace and realize how much you are accomplishing each day without pushing yourself to the limits. If you need help, don't be afraid to reach out. There are many people around you all experiencing the same thing and are always willing to support you in any way that's possible. Take advantage of that, remember you are not alone ever especially during this time of the semester.

Student Blog: Updates: The Finals Crunch

Student Blogger: Brighton Horan

Excerpt: Another way we can honor Sondheim's legacy is by supporting new, up-and-coming writers. Donate to that program that's writing original work! Go see the little off-off-off-Broadway show! You might hate what you see, but then again, there's also a very strong chance you'll love it.