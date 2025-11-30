Student Blog: A Look Inside BoCo: What Makes the Musical Theatre Program So Special

In this blog, I’ll be giving you a peek inside the Musical Theatre program at The Boston Conservatory, exploring the classes, training, and what makes the experience unique!

Training Breakdown

At BoCo, we are very lucky to explore theatre in all its aspects, including singing, dancing, and acting. Your first two years (and beyond) include classes such as Acting, Voice and Speech, private voice lessons, and Musical Theatre, while also allowing time in your schedule to study music theory and piano. Though the three main focuses are very important, BoCo offers a training experience that goes beyond just that. We are taught to apply and expand the knowledge we gain from our core classes to our other areas of focus. As the years go on, your schedule will free up a bit more, allowing for more electives and flexibility with how you want to shape your training. At BoCo, we're lucky to be merged with Berklee, which has an endless selection of classes depending on what you want to focus on and explore. Dance is also an integral part of musical theatre training, and BoCo provides a very focused, specialized program that helps students to grow, develop strong technique, and receive personalized guidance and feedback. With dance, BoCo has 7 levels, and you are placed in a level each year based on where you are best suited. This structure allows for more focused training because of smaller class sizes and a more tailored fit that’s just right for you! The cohort structure also adds to this uniquely focused experience, as the smaller class sizes allow for more time to work in class. Again, making sure that you get the training and classes you want is huge, and the teachers and staff at BoCo are always looking to help and support you in any way they can.

Classes

Though I’ve already touched on the classes a bit, I wanted to give a breakdown of my Sophomore year class schedule and how I’ve adjusted it to be right for me! Every year, there are different “core classes” that everybody has to take. These vary from year to year, but this year, my core classes include Acting, Musical Theatre, Voice and Speech, Private Voice, Piano, Music Theory, Viewpoints, Theatre History, and Dance (Ballet and Jazz). While this list may seem long, each class contributes to building a strong foundation for artists: performance and audition skills, vocal strength, musicality, and movement versatility. I have also been able to mold my schedule somewhat with electives and personalized focus areas (such as tap and English classes at Berklee), enabling me to challenge myself in areas where I want to grow while maintaining balance across the program.

Student Work

One of the main things that originally drew me to BoCo was all the student work that is produced. BoCo students are constantly writing, creating and performing, which means there's always a project to be involved in. The collaborative spirit at BoCo is definitely a huge part of this experience. The students here are driven and passionate, and we are always supporting one another in everything we do. Collaboration isn’t just seen in class, but it's all around us. Whether it's a new work rehearsal or a performance for BoCo Cares, the students are constantly seeking opportunities to share their voices and stories through their art. The students here genuinely want to see each other succeed, and I think that’s something so special about BoCo, because theatre can be really competitive at times, especially in a school setting. There's a quirky, energetic, organized chaos that seems to set the stage perfectly for a lively arts school atmosphere that nourishes creativity, growth, and deep connections.

What Makes BoCo Unique

One of the things I love most about being at BoCo is the beautiful city around me and the endless opportunities it offers. There are frequent opportunities to perform at local theatres, and we’re very lucky that BoCo puts its students in direct contact with them. BoCo doesn’t confine you to the BoCo bubble, but instead encourages you to explore opportunities around you that will allow you to develop and use your training in real time. BoCo also brings in many guest artists and professionals who come to campus for masterclasses and workshops, allowing students to talk with industry professionals and work with them to further their training. One of the biggest strengths of the BoCo Musical Theatre program, though, is its focus on individuality. As an artist, I often feel pressure to fit into a cookie-cutter version of what I think the industry expects, and it's easy to feel like I need to conform to succeed. BoCo, however, has taught me that embracing your unique artistic voice is not only encouraged but celebrated. The program places a strong emphasis on developing your own style and perspective as a performer, which has been one of the most valuable things I've learned. The focus on individuality has helped me grow more confident in my choices and helped me to understand that my personal artistic identity is one of the most important tools I bring to my artistry.

In all, BoCo has been an amazing fit for me, and it has taught me more about myself, both as a person and as an artist, than I ever thought possible. Pursuing theatre definitely comes with its challenges, so it’s incredibly important to find a place that not only supports you in becoming the best version of yourself, but also keeps you feeling inspired and excited to create.