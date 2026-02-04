Student Blog: Healthy and Fun Habits for 2026

At the beginning of each year, we often set resolutions to ring in the New Year. Common goals include going to the gym more, eating healthier, and saving money. However, while many beneficial resolutions are made, less than 40% of people stick with them from the start of the year to the end.

Music is a huge part of my everyday life. Whether I am walking around campus, doing schoolwork, or chilling in my room, my Air Pods are on. Listening to music also reminds me of certain moments of life. It helps mark certain seasons of life and memories. At the end of 2025, my friend told me about how she made a playlist with a song for each day of the year. Being the music lover I am, I thought this was an amazing idea. I associate moments with songs, so it has been a fun keepsake to have of the year so far. I am excited to continue it throughout this year and see the final product.

One thing that may sound simple is eating breakfast, but many people, especially college students, skip this important meal. In the past, I have either skipped it entirely or only eaten small such as a granola bar. This year, I have been prioritizing waking up earlier before classes to eat a substantial meal. In just a few weeks, I have seen a positive difference in productivity and focus on my classes.

Something so easy can have a great benefit, proving that small habits can have large advantages. Both focus on mental health and wellbeing, which is so important. In the heat of our busy days as college students, coming back to routine is what keeps us grounded. Setting these early on into the year and continuing allows them to become part of our everyday lives and stick for longer than just the month of January.