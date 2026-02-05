Tony-Winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia To Make NY Directorial Debut With A MEANS TO AN END

RENT Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia will make his directorial debut with A MEANS TO AN END, a new play presented by Halfway Home Productions. The production will receive a two-performance world premiere at The Producer’s Club, located at 358 West 44th Street in New York City.

Written by and starring J. William Bruce, whose previous works include Avarice and Love’s Divide, the 70-minute family dramedy is based on a true story. The play centers on questions of identity and authorship, asking, “Who knew defining your story would be this hard?”

Tickets are priced at $15 and will be available for purchase at the venue beginning 30 minutes prior to each performance or at the link below.

Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia is an American actor best known for originating the role of Angel Dumott Schunard in Rent, a performance that earned him the 1996 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor. He also originated the role in the West End and appeared in the 2005 film adaptation.

Heredia’s Broadway credits include La Cage aux Folles, in which he played Jacob, alongside Harvey Fierstein and Christopher Sieber. His regional theatre work includes Camelot at San Francisco Playhouse and A Little Princess at Berkeley Playhouse. He later appeared in the world premiere of How to Dance in Ohio at Syracuse Stage.

On screen, Heredia has appeared in films including Flawless, Tick, Tick…BOOM!, and Rent, as well as television series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Medium, and Without a Trace.