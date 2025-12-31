Student Blog: The Holiday Season in New York

Ever since I was in elementary school, I would go to see the Rockettes. Seeing the precision and unison of the dancers has always amazed me. The sparkly costumes, kick lines, and the fan favorite, Santa, leaves audiences entertained every year. I always go to the earliest show of the day, usually around 11 am. This allows for a full, fun day in the city, which I love.

Many kids want toys and clothes for Christmas, but the most wanted item for me has always been tickets to shows. There is truly nothing like seeing a Broadway show, and I am so fortunate so live extremely close. I remember when I was in third grade, my entire family saw Matilda on Broadway as a Christmas present. This was one of my fondest memories, and I have always favored memorable experiences over items from that point on.

Of course, when in New York City in December, there is one thing that everyone wants to see, no matter what age they are or where they are from: The Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center. Crowds are always swarmed around it from near and far. It is some people’s first time seeing it, while many look forward to it each year. This is what the holidays are all about, preserving traditions and starting new ones.