Student Blog: Cold Weather, Warm Tea, and How I Am Keeping Myself Well This Winter

This past Sunday, many states, including Ohio, where I am currently attending school, woke up to a ridiculous amount of snow. So much so that we had days off from school, work, and any extracurricular activities. We were trapped in our dorms by over a foot of snow, and while I appreciated the day off from school because I got so many small, mundane tasks done, the snow and cold reminded me that during this time of year, it is so easy to get sick.

I am watching classmates coughing and sneezing and calling out of class and rehearsals. The cold, dry air makes disease spread so much faster and generally dries out your voice to the point where, as a performer, you just can't be at your best. As someone who has to sing every day and is about to go into rehearsal for Otterbein’s spring musical as Cinderella, I cannot afford to get sick. So far, I have been healthy this winter (knocking on wood), so here are some things I am doing to keep it that way.

Getting lots of sleep!

As much as I would love to stay up late, hanging out with my friends, or just scrolling on my phone, I know that sleep is insanely important for keeping me well. While some people can survive on a few hours of sleep and still be a functioning human being, I unfortunately cannot. I wake up every morning for the 8 am dance, so I try to be in bed by midnight at the latest, which gives me a solid 7 hours. But if it is possible, I like to be in bed around 10:30. Having a busy schedule as a BFA student with a double minor is unavoidable, and sometimes that means you have to stay up late. A typical day for me looks like being up at 8am and going to theater as well as dance minor and journalism classes which go until about 5pm on most days then I go to work as a waitress or I go to Pure Barre classes after. Sometimes it feels impossible, but I try my absolute best to get things done over the weekend or during my breaks in the day, so I am not up late doing those things, and I can give my body as much time as possible to rest and recharge for the next busy day that I have tomorrow.

Drinking tea and staying hydrated

I have also been drinking herbal tea with honey every night before bed to help me wake up feeling clearer, not dry and stuffy, as well as keeping me hydrated. On top of the cup of tea, I also fill up my obnoxiously large 40 oz Owala every morning before dance and drink at least 3 every day in order to make sure I am combating the dryness of the winter air and the below-freezing temperatures.

Gargling with salt and honey and lemon

Whenever I feel so much as a tickle in my throat, I immediately get out my portable water boiler, boil water, pour sea salt into the mug, go to the bathroom, and gargle. I find it kills any unwanted bacteria or incoming illnesses that could lead to something more serious than just a little sore throat. After gargling, I like to microwave some lemon juice and honey mixed together and drink it to really coat my throat before going to bed, and along with the tea it helps me to wake up feeling ready for the day.



Taking rest days

The BFA schedule is very intense, and as someone with many passions outside my major, I find myself having the longest days imaginable. Going from 8am dance, classes for theater to choir to journalism classes to Pure Barre classes once the school day is over. Some days, even though I COULD throw in an extra workout class or I COULD pick up a shift at work, I just have to say no and spend the night hanging out with my friends, getting dinner, reading my book, and going to bed early. Those days are just as important as the jam-packed ones because you get to take a step back and appreciate all you are doing. And your body will thank you when it has the energy to fight off any sickness because you didn’t use the last of it doing something you didn't absolutely need to do.

Sometimes getting sick is just inevitable, especially in a winter like this one, with a record-breaking cold that's set to last 6 more weeks (thanks, Punxsutawney Phil…). But there are things you can do to combat the inevitable sickness or at least mitigate the effects, because getting sick is never fun, and as a BFA MT student, I really just don’t have the time for it.

