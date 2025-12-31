Student Blog: Traditions in Theatre: Moments and Memories

As someone who has been involved in numerous musicals, plays, dance recitals, and performances, I have witnessed many pre-show rituals. Whether this is done as a group, led by the director, or personally, it can bring a sense of ease before a long-awaited show, and a sense of community is created.

For myself, there are a few essential ways that I prepare for a performance that I greatly benefit from. While this may sound simple, ensuring that a good meal is eaten beforehand can be a great help. Oftentimes, call time can be a few hours before a show. By the time intermission hits, many are already very hungry. Eating something filling before arriving at the theatre can help alleviate this. Some of my personal favorites are a yummy sub from Jersey Mikes, or in the summertime, a refreshing smoothie or acai bowl hits just the spot.

When I think of pre-show gatherings, I immediately think of my local youth theatre. I have performed and assisted with shows there, and having this communal time has been prominent across the board. The director tends to have a small speech before each show. Over the summer, she explained that each specific performance was for someone else. One was for the audience, one was for the booth, one was for each other, and the final was for yourself. From an acting perspective, this allowed me to find different nuances each time, and I truly felt the reasoning of who the show was dedicated to, which I appreciated.

One of my fondest memories from high school was the spring musicals. While all the actors got ready for each show and did their makeup, we would play music. The seniors or veterans of the musical were always in charge of what played, but before the last show, the soundtracks from the three previous years would play in honor of the seniors. As an underclassman, this immediately drew my attention, and I knew I wanted to continue doing the shows. Once it was my turn for my final senior bow, it felt like I was going along my journey of a performer, but also the past years in high school, and I hope that is something that those younger than me continue to carry with them in the present day and for years to come.