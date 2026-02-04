Student Blog: Exploring Various Areas of Theatre

Theatre has been such an important my life for as long as I can remember. It has brought me an outlet to create art, collaborate with others, and express myself. Being on stage was what I thought was the only option, but the Penn State, and specifically, the School of Theatre has given me a world of possibility that I never could have imagined.

Casting is something that has sparked my interest greatly. It is like a puzzle figuring out various roles, who is suited to play them, and who is compatible with one another. Last year, as a freshman, we had a program project, Almost, Maine. I was fortunate enough to become the casting director, which was a fun challenge. Working with my peers who were directing and performing in the show brought a new perspective of this role and how challenging it can be at times.

Social media ties into this, being something that I have loved since high school. I founded and ran the accounts for our performing arts programs, highlighting the fall play and spring musical. Instagram and TikTok were ways that we promoted our shows and gave behind the views looks of what we were doing during the rehearsals and performances. It is exciting to see how the accounts have grown in just two years, and I enjoy seeing what the underclassmen are up to during the shows.

It is never too late to discover a new passion or something within an area you already are so fond of. This is what generates creativity and new innovations, especially in the theatre and performing arts industry. Having diversity and well-rounded individuals allows for ideas that are fresh and engaging, and I am excited to contribute to this in the future.