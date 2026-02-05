Review Roundup: HIGH SPIRITS at Encores!, Starring Katrina Lenk, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo and More

A star-studded new production of the musical High Spirits opens the New York City Center Encores! season. In our rounduo below, find out what the critics had to say about their visit to this rarely produced musical offering.

High Spirits is running through February 15, 2026. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit.

The cast features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves) as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Even though “High Spirits” is a nearly forgotten antique, Encores! has cast it with flair, bringing real Broadway stars to the stage. In addition to Lenk (“The Band’s Visit”) and Martin (tons of stuff), there’s Steven Pasquale (“The Bridges of Madison County”) and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) in the roles of the husband and wife whose stiff-upper-lip marriage disintegrates under Elvira’s laser-focused high-jinks. Playing the very British couple, Pasquale and Soo are cast against type and can be thankful that “High Spirits” is a limited engagement.