Student Blog: It's Freezing in NYC. How do I POSSIBLY Stay Motivated?

For the past two and a half weeks, it feels like the temperature in New York City has probably only risen above 32 degrees once or twice.

It’s not like the pain of a cold winter is unfamiliar to me; my home in Northeast Ohio has a freezing winter that lasts until mid-April, if we’re lucky. What’s different about living in NYC is that I have to walk everywhere. And that makes it really hard to get out of bed every morning.

Yet here I am, writing this blog from the classroom of my Monday morning writing class, a twenty minute walk away from my dorm on the other side of campus. Trust me, getting out of bed was the last thing I wanted to do today. But for some reason, here I am. Not in bed.

We’ve hit that period in the semester where it feels like you’ve been back at school for forever, and spring break ALSO feels like it’s forever away. When the light at the end of the tunnel feels so far away, it’s nearly impossible to find motivation to do…literally anything at all. But here I am, continuing to attend classes, not just because I have to, but because I want to. Why? Simple. I’m learning about the coolest stuff there is possibly to learn about in college: theater.

Last week, my best friend, who is a bioengineering and microbiology major on the other side of the country at UCLA, said one of her homework assignments was a three-hour physics dynamics problem set. One of my homework assignments was to watch an episode of Sesame Street.

Ok, so let me explain. My Fundamentals of Design class this semester is focused on the character design process of puppets, so we were told to watch a children’s tv show that featured puppetry in order to analyze the design choices and functions of said puppets. Regardless, there is a clear difference between that and…whatever physics dynamics are. And believe me when I say it doesn’t stop there. Another one of my assignments last week was creating a fictional currency in Photoshop. I turned one of my classmates into rupees from The Legend of Zelda. A different assignment was to draw my water bottle using six different art mediums. It’s safe to say that school for me is really freaking exciting. And no hate or shame to the humanities and stem majors out there! You guys are killing it! I’m just…a little biased.

But class itself isn’t the only thing getting me through the frivolous cold temperatures of Greenwich Village. The great thing about being a theater major? You get to work on theater! (shocking, I know, right?). Currently, I am one of three production assistants on Tisch Drama Stage’s production of Eugène Ionesco’s Rhinoceros. As part of the stage management team, witnessing and helping the show evolve is beyond exciting. Learning all the intricacies of each designer’s input, the specific style of the PSM and ASM, how the student actors and designers work together with faculty to make the show as much of a learning experience as it is a production…it’s all remarkable to see it take shape. It inspires me more and more to explore my interest in stage management.

There’s one more thing I have to bring up that is arguably the most exciting part about going to college in New York City. And that, of course, is the fact that we are surrounded by the greatest theater in the world. Over the course of last semester, I got to experience a number of Broadway and Off-Broadway productions that not only entertain, but are endlessly inspiring in my mission to learn as much as possible about theater production and design.

To name a few of my favorites…

Stranger Things: The First Shadow. It’s no wonder this show won a Tony for its special effects. If only I could show you what my face looked like when that iconic thing from the TV show appeared (iykyk). The way this show combined lighting, sound, and sfx together to aimlessly create a world so mysterious and ominous is insane.

Operation Mincemeat. I saw this show with my parents when they visited me in October. To claim this show is funny is an understatement; it’s downright hilarious. Mix that with some of the catchiest songs on Broadway and you’ve got yourself a show that never gets old.

And…of course, if you know me at all…

Heathers: The Musical. I’m not gonna tell you how many times I’ve seen this show. It’s…a lot. But for good reason. The story is deeply relatable to a young adult like myself who struggles with grand, existential questions. The entire cast, including the ensemble and swings, are ridiculously talented at what they do. The costume design of Heathers is iconic, the songs are way too catchy, and the emotions seem to get me every time, despite seeing the show more than a dozen times. I feel like part of a community when I see Heathers; a community of young adults who love theater and see themselves in the students of a high school in Sherwood, Ohio.

It’s cheesy, I know, but I truly believe that theater is the greatest art form on the planet. There is nothing quite like being completely immersed into the world of a show. Geez, I sound like my college essays all over again. But…am I wrong?

Moral of the story: staying motivated is really hard, but when you remember the reason why you chose what you study, you’ll find that initial excitement all over again. My circumstances are certainly not the same as most of the country’s college students, but I can assure you, theater isn’t the only way to get excited. Take whatever it is that inspired you to study or work in your chosen subject. Think back to the first time you saw a movie, read a book, did a science experiment, whatever it was that sparked that interest. It’s still there, I promise. And then tell yourself, “I get to do that as my major! As my job!”

Life can feel excruciatingly slow. But as far away as that light at the end of the tunnel may seem, there’s so much to be excited about in the tunnel.



So keep making stuff! Keep solving problems! Keep learning! Regardless of what you’re doing…it’s really cool!