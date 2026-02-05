Student Blog: Finding Balance and Preventing Burnout during Audition Season

Hi! I’m Angelina, and I’m so happy to be writing my first article as a Student Blogger with BroadwayWorld! Thank you so much for being here, I cannot wait to share my stories and experiences with the theater community! I hope you enjoy my very first article about finding balance during the audition season! :)

Finding Balance and Preventing Burnout during Audition Season

This time of the year can be tough for people in the Theater Industry. It’s tough for people in any industry, really, but for theater people, it’s the time of college auditions, summer stock auditions, internship applications, you name it. Along with that, the thrill of the “New Year” is starting to slow, students are getting into the everyday routine and hustle of the semester after the holidays, and the cold weather (if you get seasons like I do) doesn’t help things at all.

I wanted to share a few of my personal tips for finding balance in the hustle of this time of year that I have found helpful for myself as a college student and aspiring professional. With the colorfully filled Google Calendar full of tasks, events, and places to be, it’s important to use the time you have wisely so you can show up to all your events as the best version of yourself. Here’s the main things I recommend:

#1: Schedule EVERYTHING, including your free time!!

One of the big things I’m going to be talking about in this blog is balancing self-care and hobbies with productivity because it’s incredibly important. While I’m scheduling classes, work, and extracurriculars, I make sure to find a few chunks of time in my week to block off for personal care and free time. During this time, I make it a rule to not do homework, practice, or open my emails, and instead spend the time letting my brain reset. If you have more time, you could use this as a chance to engage in a hobby you enjoy, such as cooking/baking, going for a walk, working out, getting together with a friend, or just sitting back with a bowl of popcorn and watching a comfort TV show or movie.

The tricky thing is that anyone in the industry, including students, can vouch for how chaotic their schedule can get, which leads to the excuse of “I don’t have time for that”. I’m definitely guilty of this, and with that, I’ll give you another good place to start instead. A couple of years ago, one of my classes taught me about “Time Confetti”. This term was derived from Dr. Laurie Santos, a professor of Yale and the host of The Happiness Lab podcast, and it talks about finding the little gaps you may have in your day, such as 15-30 minutes between classes, and finding something to do with that time aside from things like “doomscrolling”. These little pieces of time could be used for things like calling a friend to catch up, quick brain games, or your favorite method of grounding yourself, such as meditation exercises. Once you take those moments and start recognizing how these pieces of “time confetti” add up, I can state from personal experience that you’ll hopefully feel less overwhelmed with the constant motion of “the hustle”. (Credit: https://www.drlauriesantos.com/ ). This is a good place to start with your scheduling- being aware of your free time, no matter how long, is an incredible first step to finding time for balance.

Overall, taking a look at your Google Calendar (which I LIVE by), and finding the spots of time (big or small), and really setting your intentions for how you spend that time will be super helpful for helping maintain balance with your personal life and work.

#2: For my performer friends! Shifting your audition mindset: Create to SHARE, not to PROVE!

Especially around Audition Season, it’s incredibly easy to get carried away in the hustle and forget why we’re doing this in the first place. Something that’s helped me with preventing the burnout that results from this is considering my mindset around auditions. Rather than going to auditions with the intention of getting a job, I like to think of it as an excuse to perform and to share what I’ve been working on (and possibly getting a job as a bonus!). Rather than proving that you’re the right fit for the role, let your work and passion speak for itself, and let the people behind the table do the rest. The right opportunities will come around when they’re meant to.

It’s really important to remember what ignites you in this industry. I also recommend taking a moment to work on a new audition song, or getting into a meaningful conversation with a trusted friend about WHY you dream the things you dream of to motivate you to keep auditioning. Sharing with your friends can allow you to remind yourself, too.

#3: SOCIALIZE!! Don’t isolate yourself in the process!

For many people, including college students and industry professionals, it can be hard to find time to actually grow connections with people with everyone’s wildly different schedules. I have found myself feeling incredibly isolated at times, even if my schedule is jam-packed, because at times it feels like there’s never time for connection. But even if it’s only for an hour at a local cafe once a week, I highly recommend setting a goal for socializing and maintaining your friendships and connections! Taking a moment to be around the people you love allows your brain to rest and think of something else, and the conversations you may have may give you a burst of motivation and perspective. Also, having a community, especially in an industry like this, makes things feel less isolating and draining, especially when you know other people are going through it with you.

I’ll share an example! Last fall, my schedule was very packed. Even though I was living with three other people, I felt incredibly lonely when I got home for the night, because I spent so much time out that when I was in, I was socially drained, and our schedules were also so different that I would only see them in passing a few times a week. Last week, our campus was closed during the snowstorm, and everyone was stuck at home. On the day our classes wre canceled, me, two of my roommates, and some of our mutual friends went out to a local field to “play” in the snow for an hour (check out the cover photo for this article!). I had no idea how rejuvenating spending the weekend in the apartment with people I love would be for me, and it gave me so much motivation through the rest of the week.

I promise, the people you love will be happy to see you. And they’ll be even happier when you actually show them that you want to see them too.

Photo Credit: Sophia Repice

#4: Above all: Take care of yourself. Seriously.

At the end of the day, this is probably the most important one, because you truly can’t perform at your best if you’re not feeling your best. Even if it feels like the tasks are piling up, there are moments where getting rest can prove to be more productive than constantly working, because it’ll give you the momentum to do your work with more energy. Don’t forget that it’s okay to relax. Take a deep breath. The right opportunities will be there when you’re ready for them. Make sure you’re fueling yourself well, getting enough sleep, finding things that light you up, maintaining your community, and giving yourself grace through everything.

I talked earlier about maintaining the connections with the people you love. With this, remember to monitor your social battery and set boundaries for yourself as needed. Don’t feel obligated to socialize all the time. People won’t like you if you’re obviously forcing yourself to be there. Even with socializing, make sure to find your balance so you can be fully present.

The art of taking care of yourself applies to literally ALL of the reasons I stated earlier. You want the energy to engage in hobbies, to share your joy and passion, to connect with your loved ones, and to feel good about yourself in the process.

Last Remarks:

Around this time of the year, it can be so easy to get burnt out. It’s okay to feel uncertain, and there may be times when you feel like no matter how much you’re doing, it’s not enough. Just remember to take a moment to breathe, remind yourself to trust the process, show some appreciation for the people you love, and give yourself the care you need to keep sharing your stories with joy and passion. You’re gonna be okay, you got this, and if no one has told you this today, you are capable of all the things you dream of, and I’m rooting for you!! :)