Student Blog: Grounding Ourselves Beyond Performing

Being a student at Penn State, February is the month of THON. For those who are unaware, THON is the Penn State Dance Marathon, a 46-hour event of no sitting and no sleeping, and it is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world! Money is raised throughout yearlong efforts to help support families and children impacted by cancer, and in hopes of one day finding a cure.

THON brings an unmatched sense of community at Penn State, something that is extremely special and rewarding to be a part of. As a freshman, I knew that this was something that I wanted to be involved in from the start. Both last year and this year, I had the opportunity of being a THON Committee Member. I attended weekly meetings since October in anticipation of the big weekend. We then volunteer with specific tasks during THON. Last year, I was on the Operations Committee and this year I was on Communications. I am also fortunate to be involved with THON through my sorority, Alpha Delta Pi. We have four families through Four Diamonds, the beneficiary of THON. Hearing their stories has been inspiring, and it brings a driving force and a purpose to why we are doing what we are.

Attending THON is exciting, but also a hard experience. Hearing about families who have experienced cancer firsthand is heartbreaking, but it makes the long hours of standing and volunteering worth it. No family or child should have to experience this hardship. THON ensures that no family sees a medical bill, and that the focus can be mainly on the treatment of their child, making it slightly easier on what is already such a difficult time.

Being a THON volunteer has truly changed my perspective of life. The pain that we feel in our feet from 46 hours of standing is nothing compared to what these children are experiencing. It has driven me through the arts to want to continue to inspire others, as you truly never know what someone is going through in life. This year, Penn State students raised a record-breaking $18,841,726.53. THON has given me an outlet to be a part of something outside of the arts and with a greater purpose. It is amazing to see what can be achieved when we work together, a lesson I will take with me through every aspect of life.