Student Blog: No BFA? No Problem!: Theater at Villanova University

When you think of colleges to attend for the performing arts, you probably don’t think of Villanova University.

Throughout high school, as the college application season continuously grew near, I carried a feeling of heaviness in my chest. I had made the decision early on that I wasn’t going to pursue a BFA or go to school solely for theater. When I thought of college, I associated it with the idea of giving up performing entirely; and this thought made me sick to my stomach. I started doing theater when I was around five years old, and I couldn’t even begin to imagine a world where it didn’t play a significant role in my life.

I toured over twenty schools, and at each campus I asked about their theater program. Some colleges offered theater majors that could be combined with an additional field of study, but many of these were geared towards drama. While I have dabbled in plays, my heart lies in the world of musical theater. Many schools offered student-run theater organizations, but some of these clubs felt more like an afterthought or a niche group that put on a revue once a year. Finally, after months of searching, I stumbled upon a small campus in Pennsylvania.

Admittedly, I was initially attracted to Villanova because they offer numerous courses focusing on Broadcast Journalism. However, I was further enticed when my tour guide started talking about his roommate who was heavily involved in the arts. Not only does Villanova offer a theater minor that includes classes spanning across all genres, but it also has two theater clubs, as well as a thriving graduate program that undergraduates are more than welcome to get involved in.

At first I was skeptical of the theater clubs. Both Villanova Student Musical Theatre (VSMT) and Villanova Student Theatre (VST) are entirely student-run. When I heard about the lack of professional involvement, I was quick to assume that the shows were more casual hobbies or ways to fill time than they were passions. It wasn’t until I saw VSMT’s production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee during my senior year of high school that my eyes were opened to the quality of Villanova’s theater program.

My fellow Featured Dancers and I in ​​​VSMT's production of The Prom.

PC: Finian Schmitz

As the cast took their final bow, I felt that weight of impending doom lifted from my chest. Not only was I going to be able to continue with theater at Villanova, but I was going to be able to pursue it in the relatively serious, intense manner that I was used to from high school.

Moments before my VSMT

debut in Footloose.

During my first few weeks at Villanova, I auditioned for VSMT’s production of Footloose, and I declared a theater minor. I quickly learned that all elements of VSMT’s productions from the director to the costumer are orchestrated entirely by students; they weren’t kidding when they said they were student-run. In addition to weekly rehearsals from 9-11pm and Saturday rehearsals from 10am-2pm, we have to put in required painting hours and help with costumes or props whenever needed.

Being in a production while also being a college student with a non-theatrical major is certainly challenging. When I’m in a VSMT show I often have to turn down Saturday afternoon plans with my friends, and I have to reset my brain to function during the late rehearsal hours. Additionally, VSMT holds “bootcamp” during a portion of university breaks, so you have to say goodbye to your family and hometown friends a little early. While VSMT is far from a professional company or a BFA track, the hours are still not easy.

VSMT produces three musicals each academic year in addition to a musical revue showcase. The club is run by a nine-person Executive Board that oversees licensing agreements for productions, merchandise, social events, and much more. After my experience with Footloose, I knew that I wanted to become more involved in VSMT, and two elections later, I am going on my second year as their Publicity Director.

One of my favorite publicity moments:

Villanova's mascot Will D. Cat with our

Heathers show shirt.

Beyond VSMT, VST produces two plays during the academic year, and the graduate program, Villanova Theatre Department (VTD) puts on one mainstage musical as well as multiple dramas. In fact, one of my favorite Villanova secrets is that our President, Father Peter Donohue, was a theater major himself and every other year he directs the VTD show.

While Villanova doesn’t offer any direct theater tracks at the master’s level, the arts are undoubtedly very prevalent on our campus. The immense amount of performance opportunities is what drew me closer to this school, and I can’t wait to continue exploring and uncovering more theatrical experiences.