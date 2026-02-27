Student Blog: Dream Even Bigger

One thing about me is that I’ve always dreamed really big. I’ve never thought about what would happen if I didn’t get where I wanted to - I just always knew I was going to go for it and figure it out later. I’ve always had that mentality.

My favorite quote ever is one from the TV show Liv and Maddie. In the final episode Liv says “If your dreams aren’t scaring you, you aren’t dreaming big enough” (Hart). In fact, I love it so much that it was my yearbook quote. I live by it. Everyone close to me has heard that quote a million times, because I believe in it wholeheartedly. It was the quote that encouraged me at 14 years-old to go to a different high school to study musical theatre, and it encourages me daily to wake up and choose a career in performing.

In high school, whenever teachers would ask me in academic classes what I wanted to do with my life – I would always lie and say psychology. It was the safe path, the one that was “socially acceptable”. I recently have decided I do not care at all what other people think about my dreams and ambitions, because they are my dreams – not theirs. I say that I want to be an actor very proudly to anyone who I come across now because I truly am so proud of my dreams – they have shaped me into who I am today.

I have spoken on this before, but I am an avid Pinterest user. My Pinterest boards are filled with everything I’ve ever wanted to do from age 14 to now. It’s a mosaic of every life I’ve hoped for and every chapter of my life. I may have changed a lot since I was 14 (I certainly know my style has changed.. the clothing ideas I had pinned at 14 were… interesting) but one thing that has always remained the same was my dream to perform. It has been the same since I was 11 and did my first musical and I think it will always remain the same. My dreams may seem silly to people, too difficult, not realistic enough, or maybe just plain useless to some, but someone has to do it – might as well be me! I think that’s another reason I love Pinterest so much - someone had to have done it to have taken a photo of it to post to Pinterest, so there is no reason I cannot do the same.

I may not know exactly what I’m doing, I may not get to the exact places I have saved on aesthetically pleasing boards, my path may be different than most, and I may not have a typical job or even typical life. But, I know that I am chasing after dreams that scare me, and it’s frightening, of course, but as exhilarating as I could ever imagine and I am proud of that.

A little note for you - may you have the courage to go after something you want in this life, may joy wrap around your life and envelop you, and may you feel supported on the journey that is about to unfold. I am proud of you!

