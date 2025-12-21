Student Blog: Behind the Podcast: What I've Learned From Hosting a Podcast

As I mentioned in previous articles, I host a Broadway podcast (Behind the Curtain) where I interview performers, crew members, and others in the industry. In every episode, my final question is always, “What advice would you give to younger artists wanting to pursue a career in acting?” Now that I am almost to 100 episodes with Behind the Curtain, I have heard all sorts of advice from artists of all kinds. Let’s look at some of my favorite pieces of advice that I continue to think about even months after the episode airs.

I had the privilege of interviewing Isaiah Bailey, who is currently performing as the Phantom in the national tour of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. When I asked Isaiah the question, he said a few things. The first thing Isaiah said was to surround yourself with people that are wanting to grow and are kind. He emphasized that kindness is one of the most important things in this industry. Another thing Isaiah said was that what you do is not who you are. It’s an expression of who you are. He talked more in depth about this by saying that it’s very important to know your self-worth outside of this profession because the business is tough.

Jack Godfrey

In June, I was fortunate enough to interview Jack Godfrey. Jack is known for writing hit musicals like Babies, 42 Balloons, and, more recently, Hot Mess. When Jack was asked about the advice he’d give to young artists, he gave two main pieces of advice. The first being to network and meet people. He talked a lot about how writing good work isn’t enough. One must actively put themselves out there, attend events, and connect with people in the industry. He also mentioned that people with power won’t seek you out; you have to find them. The next point of advice is a little similar to Isaiahs’, and it is to be nice. Jack talked about how it’s crucial to be enjoyable to work with, treating colleagues with kindness and being an easy person to collaborate with, and that people in theatre people in theatre pursue it out of passion.

I was lucky enough to interview Alex Benoit this past summer. When asked about advice, Alex gave a few pieces of advice that I continue to think about. The first piece that has been said constantly, and is very important, is to lead with kindness and be a good person. He talked about how doing the work is great, but the most important thing is being a good person. We’re trying to build a better place as actors and as people. The next piece of advice that Alex said was from one of his mentors in London. And that is to absorb knowledge and to be excited by discovery and curiosity. He talked about how that can be a part of every piece of our lives. He included examples like going for a walk, looking at the trees, and how it’s crazy when you think about the way that trees grow. And the way that their roots co-mingle. Even that tells us something about how humans connect. Another example he included was when you go for a drive. Look at all the people driving on the road and how they’re living their own lives. The final example he used was how the interview works. It’s incredible how we get to have a conversation over a computer, half a country apart, to connect on a deeper level about something that gives our lives joy.

Even though this is only three artists’ pieces of advice, I have absolutely loved all the pieces that have been given by everyone I’ve interviewed. The main thing that I have learned and what I think is the most important advice, is that kindness is key. I know it sounds so cliché, but it’s true. I think that kindness is very important as an artist, especially as we head into a new year. So, as the curtains fall on 2025, let’s take kindness into the new year. I hope you have a great rest of 2025 and have a happy and safe holiday!