Student Blog: Seasons of Changes: The Ways I've Changed 'For Good'

How do you measure a year? In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee? Well, for me, it’s through all the opportunities I’ve had to grow! It’s mid-November. You know what that means. It’s time for the seasons to change. For us, here in Indiana, that means the weather can’t make up its mind. One day it could be mid-60s and the next, we could have 3’’ of snow. However, the insane weather isn’t the only thing changing. Over the past year, I have changed in many ways as an artist. A human being. I guess you could say, “I have been changed… For good”. Sorry, I had to. I am so thankful to have been able to have so many opportunities to improve my craft. I am also fortunate enough to have been invited to a handful of performances and have learned how to become a better theatre critic. So let’s take a look at the past year and the numerous changes that have helped me become a better person and artist.

Last year, I decided that I wanted to become a theatre critic and media agent. For someone who lives in Indiana, I’m not surrounded by the arts as I would have liked to be. So I knew this was going to be a challenge. So, in June of 2024, I took the step and created my review page, The Broadway Buzz. Since I had just started, I first reviewed shows I had seen and had tickets to. Hoping that in the future, I would be able to be invited to shows and become a media agent. However, I didn’t have to wait too long. In January, I received my first invite to the opening night of Paramount Theatre's production of “Waitress”. After that invite, I started to receive invites often. Throughout the year, I have learned the ins and outs of theatre criticism and media. I am so glad to have improved and changed for the better in the past year.

As mentioned previously, as a performer based in Indiana, I’m not as surrounded by the arts as I would like to be. But since last year (November 2024 - November 2025), I have been fortunate enough to perform and help out with 6 shows. Each year, I seem to perform in more shows than the year prior. Even though we don’t have many theatres around us, I am so glad to have places to improve my craft as an artist.

Finally, the biggest change and improvement from last year, my podcast. As mentioned in previous articles, I host a podcast where I interview and talk with people in the entertainment industry about their careers. I started in October of 2023 and have grown in so many ways since then. When I first started, I didn’t know what I was doing. All I knew was that I wanted to improve as a performer and get opportunities to talk to the people who inspire me. When I started, I wasn’t professional. I had no mic, no good lighting, and just a small laptop to run zoom on. My first guest was Zach Bravo, who, at the time, was touring with Hamilton. As the years went on, and I started to become a better host, I was able to get more things to help me become a better host. This podcast has been such a gift for me over the years. In November of 2024, I hit my 50th episode. When I started in 2023, I never thought it would grow so much. And now it’s November of 2025, and I am only 12 episodes away from hitting my 100th episode! I have interviewed so many people who I never thought I would get to talk to or get to have on my podcast!

This year has helped me as an artist in so many ways I never would have thought. I have met so many amazing people around the world who inspire me and have been a huge help in these changes. I truly cannot wait to see what happens in the next five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes.