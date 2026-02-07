Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases WARRIORS Rewrites Amid Fans' Broadway Hopes

Click Here for More on Warriors

In a new Instagram post, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis teased revisions to Warriors made throughout a two-week work session, as fans' hope for an eventual Broadway run of the concept-album-turned-musical continue to grow.

"On the other side of 2 weeks in a room writing & rewriting for unbelievable actors and musicians at music stands," the post reads. "The journey home keeps getting deeper. Clap your hands if you’re ready to meet the Warriors…"

Written by Miranda and Eisa Davis, Warriors began as a concept album, based on the book by Sol Yurick and Paramount Pictures film, The Warriors. The album released in 2024, and quickly after, buzz began among fans about it potentially being adapted further into a fully staged musical.

Miranda said early on that he and Davis would be "open" to a potential future Broadway transfer. A couple months later, Miranda and Davis confirmed that the process of bringing Warriors to the stage in some capacity would begin. The recent workshop marks a major step in the process from concept album to stage.

The Warriors workshop's creative team included Jenny Koons (director), Andy Blankenbuehler (choreographer) and Kurt Crowley (music supervision).