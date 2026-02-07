MARS by Daniel Mesta to Play Encore Weekend at Theater 154

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a powerful initial run, Daniel Mesta's haunting, biting drama MARS will return to the stage for three final performances from February 27 to March 1 at Theatre 154 in partnership with PM Theater.

Set in the stark isolation of a failing research station, MARS follows a Russian-American glaciologist (Dima Koan) and a Mexican-American climatologist (Fernando Zermeño Garavito) as they navigate the final days of the human story. Directed by Miranda Kelly Macbeth, the production has been critically praised as "thoughtful, somber, and quietly unsettling."

"The response to the first eight performances was profound," said Mesta. "Audiences really connected with the somber, critical questions that our current global situation forces us to ask. We are grateful for the opportunity to open the station doors one last time to allow more people to experience this meditation on fate, nature, and the true meaning of home."

MARS invites the audience back into the heavy fog of the High Arctic for a philosophical dialogue that blends the legacy of Pushkin with the harsh reality of an apocalyptic "non-place." With the clock ticking and Holst's The Planets driving the tension, the play explores the psychological intricacies of the ultimate act of closure: the end of us.

All three shows will begin at 7 p.m.