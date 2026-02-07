 tracker
Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland

The performance was on February 2.

By: Feb. 07, 2026

Check out photos from Wendy Moten's return to Birdland on February 2.

Birdland welcomed the return of acclaimed vocalist Moten to the stage for an evening of soulful, genre-spanning music.

Moten was joined by her All-Star band - Andy Ezrin, Paul Livant, Graham Hawthorne, and David Santos - delivering a dynamic set that reflected her celebrated career across jazz, soul, and popular music.

Check out photos here:

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten and David Santos

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Andy Ezrin, Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Andy Ezrin

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland Image
Jim Caruso, Wendy Moten and Natalie Douglas


