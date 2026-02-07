Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland

The performance was on February 2.
Check out photos from Wendy Moten's return to Birdland on February 2.
Birdland welcomed the return of acclaimed vocalist Moten to the stage for an evening of soulful, genre-spanning music.
Moten was joined by her All-Star band - Andy Ezrin, Paul Livant, Graham Hawthorne, and David Santos - delivering a dynamic set that reflected her celebrated career across jazz, soul, and popular music.
Check out photos here:
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten and David Santos
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Andy Ezrin, Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
Jim Caruso, Wendy Moten and Natalie Douglas
Videos