Photos: Wendy Moten Returns to Birdland

Check out photos from Wendy Moten's return to Birdland on February 2.

Birdland welcomed the return of acclaimed vocalist Moten to the stage for an evening of soulful, genre-spanning music.

Moten was joined by her All-Star band - Andy Ezrin, Paul Livant, Graham Hawthorne, and David Santos - delivering a dynamic set that reflected her celebrated career across jazz, soul, and popular music.

Check out photos here:

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten and David Santos

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Andy Ezrin, Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Andy Ezrin

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Jim Caruso, Wendy Moten and Natalie Douglas