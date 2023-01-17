Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daniel Radcliffe & More Win Critics Choice Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daniel Radcliffe, Brendan Fraser, and more were among the winners of Critics Choice Awards.

The award show ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, aired Sunday night on The CW. Check out notable winners below.

Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his performance in the film adaptation of The Whale.

Daniel Radcliffe won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Amanda Seyfried won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her performance in The Dropout.

Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Abbott Elementary.

Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which includes Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr., won Best Acting Ensemble.

Jean Smart won Best Actress In a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show was executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Check out more of the winners below!

Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler - Elvis

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - THE WHALE **WINNER**

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett - Tár **WINNER**

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever **WINNER**

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Jalyn Hall - Till

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans **WINNER**

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink - The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery **WINNER**

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle - Babylon

Todd Field - Tár

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli - RRR

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

Sarah Polley - Women Talking **WINNER**

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister - Tár

Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick **WINNER**

Linus Sandgren - Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn - Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon **WINNER**

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Andor" (Disney+)

"Bad Sisters" (Apple TV+)

"Better Call Saul" (AMC) **WINNER**

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"The Good Fight" (Paramount+)

"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Yellowstone" (Paramount Network)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC) **WINNER**

"Barry" (HBO)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Better Things" (FX)

"Ghosts" (CBS)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Reboot" (Hulu)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"The Dropout" (Hulu) **WINNER**

"Gaslit" (Starz)

"The Girl from Plainville" (Hulu)

"The Offer" (Paramount+)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"Station Eleven" (HBO Max)

"This Is Going to Hurt" (AMC+)

"Under the Banner of Heaven" (FX)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

"Fresh" (Hulu)

"Prey" (Hulu)

"Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime)

"The Survivor" (HBO)

"Three Months" (Paramount+)

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (The Roku Channel) **WINNER**

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges - THE OLD MAN (FX)

Sterling K. Brown - THIS IS US (NBC)

Luna Diego Luna - Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) **WINNER**

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr - The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore - THIS IS US (NBC)

Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO) **WINNER**

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry - WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX) **WINNER**

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max) **WINNER**

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster - The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) **WINNER**

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw - This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James - Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder - Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts - Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer - THE FIRST LADY (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout (Hulu) **WINNER**

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson - Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) **WINNER**

John Lithgow - THE OLD MAN (FX)

Matt Smith - HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock - HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (HBO)

Carol Burnett - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge - THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO) **WINNER**

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan - CALL ME KAT (Fox)

James Marsden - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Tyler James Williams - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO) **WINNER**

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Annie Potts - YOUNG SHELDON (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC) **WINNER**

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode - The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird (Apple TV+) **WINNER**

Ray Liotta - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham - Gaslit (Starz)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin - Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey - Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) **WINNER**

Juno Temple - The Offer (Paramount+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

"1899" (Netflix)

"Borgen" (Netflix)

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" (Netflix)

"Garcia!" (HBO Max)

"The Kingdom Exodus" (MUBI)

"Kleo" (Netflix)

"My Brilliant Friend" (HBO)

"Pachinko" (Apple TV+) **WINNER**

"Tehran" (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

"Bluey" (Disney+)

"Bob's Burgers" (Fox)

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

"Harley Quinn" (HBO Max) **WINNER**

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" (Paramount+)

"Undone" (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

"The Amber Ruffin Show" (Peacock)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Syndicated)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO) **WINNER**

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

"Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune" (Netflix)

"Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" (HBO)

"Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual" (Netflix)

"Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth" (HBO)

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" (Netflix) **WINNER**

"Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early" (Peacock)