Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daniel Radcliffe & More Win Critics Choice Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daniel Radcliffe & More Win Critics Choice Awards

The ceremony aired on Sunday on The CW.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daniel Radcliffe, Brendan Fraser, and more were among the winners of Critics Choice Awards.

The award show ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, aired Sunday night on The CW. Check out notable winners below.

Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his performance in the film adaptation of The Whale.

Daniel Radcliffe won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Amanda Seyfried won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her performance in The Dropout.

Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Abbott Elementary.

Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which includes Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr., won Best Acting Ensemble.

Jean Smart won Best Actress In a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show was executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Check out more of the winners below!

Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler - Elvis
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - THE WHALE **WINNER**
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett - Tár **WINNER**
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever **WINNER**
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Jalyn Hall - Till
Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans **WINNER**
Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink - The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery **WINNER**
The Woman King
Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle - Babylon
Todd Field - Tár
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli - RRR
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said
Sarah Polley - Women Talking **WINNER**

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins - Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister - Tár
Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick **WINNER**
Linus Sandgren - Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn - Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon **WINNER**

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Andor" (Disney+)

"Bad Sisters" (Apple TV+)

"Better Call Saul" (AMC) **WINNER**

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"The Good Fight" (Paramount+)

"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Yellowstone" (Paramount Network)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC) **WINNER**

"Barry" (HBO)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Better Things" (FX)

"Ghosts" (CBS)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Reboot" (Hulu)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"The Dropout" (Hulu) **WINNER**

"Gaslit" (Starz)

"The Girl from Plainville" (Hulu)

"The Offer" (Paramount+)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"Station Eleven" (HBO Max)

"This Is Going to Hurt" (AMC+)

"Under the Banner of Heaven" (FX)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

"Fresh" (Hulu)

"Prey" (Hulu)

"Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime)

"The Survivor" (HBO)

"Three Months" (Paramount+)

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (The Roku Channel) **WINNER**

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges - THE OLD MAN (FX)

Sterling K. Brown - THIS IS US (NBC)

Luna Diego Luna - Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) **WINNER**

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr - The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore - THIS IS US (NBC)

Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO) **WINNER**

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry - WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX) **WINNER**

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max) **WINNER**

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster - The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) **WINNER**

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw - This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James - Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder - Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts - Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer - THE FIRST LADY (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout (Hulu) **WINNER**

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson - Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) **WINNER**

John Lithgow - THE OLD MAN (FX)

Matt Smith - HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock - HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (HBO)

Carol Burnett - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge - THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO) **WINNER**

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn - BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan - CALL ME KAT (Fox)

James Marsden - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Tyler James Williams - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO) **WINNER**

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Annie Potts - YOUNG SHELDON (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC) **WINNER**

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode - The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird (Apple TV+) **WINNER**

Ray Liotta - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham - Gaslit (Starz)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin - Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey - Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) **WINNER**

Juno Temple - The Offer (Paramount+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

"1899" (Netflix)

"Borgen" (Netflix)

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" (Netflix)

"Garcia!" (HBO Max)

"The Kingdom Exodus" (MUBI)

"Kleo" (Netflix)

"My Brilliant Friend" (HBO)

"Pachinko" (Apple TV+) **WINNER**

"Tehran" (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

"Bluey" (Disney+)

"Bob's Burgers" (Fox)

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

"Harley Quinn" (HBO Max) **WINNER**

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" (Paramount+)

"Undone" (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

"The Amber Ruffin Show" (Peacock)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Syndicated)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO) **WINNER**

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

"Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune" (Netflix)

"Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" (HBO)

"Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual" (Netflix)

"Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth" (HBO)

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" (Netflix) **WINNER**

"Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early" (Peacock)



Related Stories
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Announces New Broadway-Aimed Project Photo
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Announces New Broadway-Aimed Project
Watch Kristin Chenoweth reveal on Watch What Happens Live, that she is working on a new project for Broadway!
Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take First Bows in CHICAGO! Photo
Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take First Bows in CHICAGO!
See photos of Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane taking their first bows in Chicago on Broadway!
SOME LIKE IT HOT Will Release Original Broadway Cast Recording in March Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Will Release Original Broadway Cast Recording in March
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of SOME LIKE IT HOT will be recorded this month and released March 24 on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with physical release to follow.
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour Photo
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour
The complete cast and additional cities have been announced for the highly anticipated limited engagements of across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, beginning February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY. Find out how to get tickets here.

From This Author - Michael Major


Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem 'Sober'Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem 'Sober'
January 17, 2023

Exploring the narrative of battling addiction, the track is written, produced and performed by KiLLOWEN himself, and contains the recognisable BADBADNOTGOOD sample of 'Time Moves Slow'. Whether it’s a vice, or a love interest, KiLLOWEN provides a highly relatable, feel-good track, that you can either dance to or reflect on.
VIDEO: Showtime Shares THE STAND Documentary TrailerVIDEO: Showtime Shares THE STAND Documentary Trailer
January 17, 2023

Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, making her feature-length directorial debut, the film features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single 'Tyler, Forever'McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single 'Tyler, Forever'
January 17, 2023

McKinley Dixon releases new single “Tyler, Forever” via City Slang alongside an accompanying music video. Symphonic horns and gritty vocals seamlessly blend in “Tyler, Forever” to create a track that is as catchy as it is emotional. The song's infectious chorus transitions midway to a more somber sound with McKinley’s hard-hitting bars.
Meryl Streep Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season ThreeMeryl Streep Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
January 17, 2023

Selena Gomez has shared a new TikTok from the set of Only Murders In the Building, revealing that Meryl Streep has joined the cast of the upcoming season. The new video features Gomez with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, plus Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and Streep. They will be joined by Jesse Williams.
VIDEO: WHO ON EARTH Release Live Video for 'Black Swan'VIDEO: WHO ON EARTH Release Live Video for 'Black Swan'
January 17, 2023

New Jersey hard rock outfit WHO ON EARTH have dropped a new live video for their track 'Black Swan'. Filmed at the band's hometown show at Starland Ballroom last November, the new video is highlighted by a powerhouse performance from veteran guitarist Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), who also plays guitar on the band's new album 'Blame'.
share