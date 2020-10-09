Santino Fontana, Eva Noblezada and More Announced for New Works Virtual Festival

From Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, the NWVF will stream video readings of 20 new scripts of non-musical pieces.

Filming via Zoom has begun for New Works Virtual Festival. From Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, the NWVF will stream video readings of 20 new scripts of non-musical pieces (19 plays, 1 teleplay) featuring the work of a diverse group of writers and all-star cast members. The festival will be streamed on YouTube, donations encouraged, all of which will benefit the Actors Fund. The event received roughly 700 script submissions and all selections will be announced leading up to the festival.

NWVF's lineup of 20 plays in 7 days will consist of non-musical pieces both plays and one television pilot. 4 new play scripts have been announced by the team.

"Happy Couples" by Connie Dinkler is a comedy about three couples in a family on the brink of divorce once the matriarch gives away an inheritance to the one couple who can stay happily married. Starring in the reading will be Tony winner Santino Fontana, nominee Eva Noblezada and three-time nominee Mary Testa, as well as Larry Joe Campbell, Katherine Damisch, Elaine Hendrix, Philip Hernández, Joseph Melendez, Joseph Morales, Stuart Pankin, Tracie Thoms, Robert Wuhl, and Jim Auld.

"A Man with No Opinion" by Kevin Wiczer is a farce set in the 1950s about a secretary who meets the man of her dreams, but struggles to overcome the meddling of his manipulative, unimpressed mother. It will star Golden Globe winner Kathleen Turner, Emmy nominee Christy Carlson Romano, and Tony Nominee Daniel Jenkins as well as Krystina Alabado, Alan H. Green, Tyce Green, and Richard White.

"Otherwise Engayged" described by Hal Katkov as "laughter with a dose of critical thinking," will feature Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin as well as Amir Arison, Christina Bianco, Bryan Terrell Clark, Madeline Franklin, and Mykal Kilgore.

"So When Are You Leaving?" by Sheila Rinear tells the story of a lovably dysfunctional family gathering to celebrate both the 4th of July and their matriarch's birthday, not realizing their long-nurtured secrets and suspicions will erupt in fireworks more explosive than those they actually came to see. The reading will star Tony winner Tonya Pinkins as well as Meghan Cavanagh, Joely Fisher, Marsha Mason, Drew Sarich, and Necar Zadegan.

The 5 previously announced pieces are teleplay "Bloomer Girls" by Emily Brauer Rogers as well as plays "Family Game Night" by Peter Kennedy, "A Mighty Road To Heaven" by Andre Zucker, "Til Jason Comes" by Dan Lauria, and "We the People" by Harrison Zeiberg.

The festival will also feature theatrical talent such as Tony Award winners Anthony Crivello, Santino Fontana, Shuler Hensley, John Rubinstein, Tony nominees Robert Cuccioli, Carmen Cusack, Andy Grotelueschen, Daniel Jenkins, Richard Kind, Liz Larsen, and Robert Torti, three-time nominee Marc Kudisch, four-time nominee Judy Kuhn, as well as internet and radio personality Seth Rudetsky. Stars of the screen such as Oscar Winner Marlee Matlin, Emmy winners Ted Louis Levy, Robert Wuhl, and six-time winner Bruce Vilanch, nominees Jackie Hoffman, Christy Carlson Romano, George Wendt, and three-time nominee Mia Moravis, Golden Globe winner Marsha Manson, and nominee Joely Fisher. NWVF is produced by Kevin Pollack, Jim Auld, Mia Moravis, and Bart Shatto, and is executive produced by Chaz Ebert.

The festival's mission statement reads; "Our goal is to create a diverse team supporting diverse works from many perspectives, cultures, religions, and voices. We strive for inclusivity in all areas. We are committed to works that connect us as human beings and bring us closer to a better understanding of who we are."

The team is proud to be working with their official media sponsor, Broadway World, Robin Carus Casting, and raising money for the Actors Fund, the national human services organization dedicated to meeting the needs of the entertainment community, providing services like emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development and more. Learn more about them at www.actorsfund.org

Additional talent to be featured in the 16 other readings will be Krystina Alabado, Matthew Arkin, Brittany Baratz, Taylor Blackman, Ron Bohmer, Miguel Cervantes, Mary Cheiffo, Eddie Cooper, Lee Curreri, Eden Espinosa, Ali Ewoldt, Tricia Leigh Fisher, Ellis Gage, Alan H. Green, Jenna Leigh Green, Tyce Green, Tyler Hardwick, Rodney Hicks, Zach Infante, Jawan M. Jackson, Adam Jacobs, Rachel Elise Johnson, Oyoyo Joi, Patrick Oliver Jones, Keith Byron Kirk, Leigh Ann Larkin, Dan Lauria, Jamie LaVerdiere, L Morgan Lee, Kecia Lewis, Mateo Lizcano, Kate Loprest, Glen Macken, Mehret Marsh. Jeff McCarthy, Meecah, Connor Mills, Vincent Rodriguez III, Jon Rua, Lindsay I. Ryan, Sharone Sayegh, Laura Schein, Thom Sesma, Adam B. Shapiro, Bart Shatto, Ray Shell, Zo Tipp, Vishal Vaidya, Sal Viviano, Adrienne Walker, Jon Patrick Walker, Nik Walker, Richard White, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Brynn Williams, Michael-Leon Wooley, and Michael Yeshion

