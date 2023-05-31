SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners!

The 2023 Drama Desk Awards will take place at Sardi's Restaurant on June 6th from 3:00 – 6:00pm.
Winners for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today. Among the big winners were Some Like It Hot, Parade, and more.
The 2023 Drama Desk Awards will take place at Sardi's Restaurant (234 W 44th Street) on June 6th from 3:00 – 6:00pm. The full list of winners can be seen below!
Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin (Evita; “Homeland”) and 2-time Obie Award winner Kathryn Grody (The Marriage of Bette and Boo; A Mom's Life) will host the ceremony.
In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2022-2023 season for this year's awards. Shows were eligible with 21 or more unique live performances.
The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.
The Drama Desk Awards ceremony on June 6 is produced by Staci Levine/Groundswell Theatricals.
In accordance with a directive by the Drama Desk board of directors, all performance categories are gender-free. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.
Each of these categories had twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories and these categories have two winners each.
"We are proud to congratulate the winners of the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which celebrate all of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway," said Commissioner Anne del Castillo of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. "This year's awards also honor Between Riverside and Crazy's Stephen McKinley Henderson, the cast of Soho Rep's Public Obscenities, and Ryan J. Haddad, creator of Dark Disabled Stories, who each represent the rich diversity and breadth of talent that define NYC as a global creative capital.”
What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York's professional theater.
A Case for the Existence of God, by Samuel D. Hunter, Signature Theatre
Fat Ham, by James Ijames, The Public Theater and National Black Theatre
**Leopoldstadt, by Tom Stoppard
Love, by Alexander Zeldin, Park Avenue Armory
Prima Facie, by Suzie Miller
Wish You Were Here, by Sanaz Toossi, Playwrights Horizons
& Juliet
Between the Lines
F*ck7thGrade, The Wild Project
Shucked
**Some Like it Hot
White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
A Raisin in the Sun, The Public Theater
Death of a Salesman
Endgame, Irish Repertory Theatre
**The Piano Lesson
Ohio State Murders
Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Into the Woods
Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
**Parade
Sweeney Todd
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Kyle Beltran, A Case for the Existence of God, Signature Theatre
Will Brill, A Case for the Existence of God, Signature Theatre
Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
**Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman
**Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Denise Manning, Amani, National Black Theatre and Rattlestick Theater
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
John Douglas Thompson, Endgame, Irish Repertory Theatre
Kara Young, Twelfth Night, The Classical Theatre of Harlem
**Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Nicholas Barasch, The Butcher Boy, Irish Repertory Theatre
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Andrew Burnap, Camelot
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Andrew Durand, Shucked
Callum Francis, Kinky Boots, Stage 42
**J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like it Hot
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile, New York Theatre Workshop
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Anna Uzele, New York, New York
Emily Bergl, Good Night, Oscar
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Amelda Brown, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Ray Fisher, The Piano Lesson
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate, Playwrights Horizons
Francis Guinan, Downstate, Playwrights Horizons
Nick Holder, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brian Quijada, Wolf Play, MCC Theater and Soho Rep
**Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Brooklyn Academy of Music
**Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
**Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like it Hot
Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Mark Jacoby, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
**Alex Newell, Shucked
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Phillipa Soo, Into the Woods
Mare Winningham, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Zi Alikhan, On That Day in Amsterdam, Primary Stages
Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman
Adam Meggido, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
**Max Webster, Life of Pi
Alexander Zeldin, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Jeff Calhoun, Between the Lines
John Doyle, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
**Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Tislarm Bouie, the bandaged place
Edgar Godineaux, The Harder They Come, The Public Theater
**Casey Nicholaw, Some Like it Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
**Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Michael R. Jackson, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Tom Kitt and AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal designer), Almost Famous
Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, Between the Lines
The Kilbanes, Weightless, WP Theater
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Michael R. Jackson, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, Atlantic Theater Company
**Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Some Like it Hot
Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Robert Horn, Shucked
**Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like it Hot
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique
David West Read, & Juliet
Bruce Coughlin, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Jason Howland, Shucked
**Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like it Hot
Kenny Seymour, The Harder They Come, The Public Theater
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Ben Edelman, Zane Pais, and Sinan Refik Zafar, Letters from Max, a ritual, Signature Theatre
Mauricio Escamilla, the bandaged place, Roundabout Theatre Company
**Suzan-Lori Parks, Plays for the Plague Year, The Public Theater
Ian Ross, Wuthering Heights, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre
Daniel Schlosberg, Montag, Soho Rep
Jason Ardizzone-West, Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
Beowulf Boritt, Ohio State Murders
dots, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
**Tim Hatley, Life of Pi
Natasha Jenkins, Love, Park Avenue Armory
John McDermott, Chains, Mint Theater Company
**Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
David Korins, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Scott Pask, Shucked
Walt Spangler and Brendan McCann (production props), Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Michael Yeargan, Camelot
Kara Branch, According to the Chorus, New Light Theater Project
Enver Chakartash, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
Qween Jean, Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
Sarah Laux, Wish You Were Here, Playwright Horizons
**Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Roberto Surace, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
**Gregg Barnes, Some Like it Hot
Tilly Grimes, Shucked
Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Anita Yavich, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Isabella Byrd, Epiphany, Lincoln Center Theater
Jiyoun Chang, The Far Country, Atlantic Theater Company
**Natasha Chivers and Willie Williams (video), Prima Facie
Allen Lee Hughes, Ohio State Murders
Cha See, On That Day in Amsterdam, Primary Stages
Japhy Weideman, The Piano Lesson
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Jeff Croiter, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Heather Gilbert, Parade
David Grill, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
**Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd
Simon Baker, Wuthering Heights, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Wise Children, and National Theatre
**Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Caite Hevner, Between the Lines, Tony Kiser Theater
Josh Higgason, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Nicholas Hussong, On That Day in Amsterdam, Primary Stages
Johnny Moreno, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
Justin Ellington, Ohio State Murders
Tom Gibbons, Hamlet, Park Avenue Armory
Josh Anio Grigg, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger, You Will Get Sick, Roundabout Theatre Company
**Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Mikaal Sulaiman, Fat Ham, The Public Theater and National Black Theatre
Peter Hylenski, Almost Famous
**Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
John Shivers, Shucked
Joanna Lynne Staub, Weightless, WP Theater
Jon Weston, Parade
Campbell Young Associates, Almost Famous
Cookie Jordan, The Piano Lesson
**Mia M. Neal, Ain’t No Mo’
Earon Nealey, Twelfth Night, The Classical Theatre of Harlem
Mitsuteru Okuyama, Chushingura 47 Ronin
Luc Verschueren, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
**Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
David Greenspan, Four Saints in Three Acts, Lucille Lortel Theatre
Jessica Hendy, Walking With Bubbles, AMT Theater
Anthony Rapp, Without You
Tracy Thorne, Jack Was Kind, Irish Repertory Theatre
Asi Wind’s Inner Circle
**Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Plays for the Plague Year, The Public Theater
Zephyr, Cirque Mechanics at The New Victory Theater
**B.H. Barry, Camelot
Rocio Mendez, Día Y Noche, LAByrinth Theater Company
Rocio Mendez, How to Defend Yourself, New York Theater Workshop
Unkledave’s Fight-House, soft, MCC Theater
**A Doll’s House, by Amy Herzog
Arden of Faversham, by Jeffrey Hatcher and Kathryn Walat, Red Bull Theater
black odyssey, by Marcus Gardley, Classic Stage Company
Oresteia, by Robert Icke, Park Avenue Armory
Wuthering Heights, by Emma Rice, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre
John Leader, Wuthering Heights, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre
James Ortiz (design), Kennedy Kanagawa (as Milky White), Into the Woods
**Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Kirjan Waage, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl, Wakka Wakka and Nordland Visual Theatre at 59E59
Stephen McKinley Henderson has been bringing in-depth, gripping portrayals of memorable characters to the stage for over four decades. With his return to Broadway this season as Pops in Between Riverside and Crazy, which the Drama Desk previously nominated in 2015, this year’s Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award marks Henderson’s role in this powerful production as a celebration of his brilliant career.
The cast of Soho Rep’s Public Obscenities – Tashnuva Anan, Abrar Haque, Golam Sarwar Harun, Gargi Mukherjee, NaFis, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Debashis Roy Chowdhury – embodied the transnational world of Shayok Misha Chowdhury’s bilingual play with memorable authenticity, remarkable specificity, and extraordinary warmth.
From his standout performance in american (tele)visions, to writing and performing the autobiographical Dark Disabled Stories, Ryan J. Haddad’s work this season has expanded on and interrogated what the idea of “accessibility” really means. Whether riding a shopping cart like a throne, or relating his experiences on a “gay, pink bus,” Haddad shared with audiences an unabashed queer fabulosity that was both unforgettable and deeply human.
