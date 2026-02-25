Broadway's SIX Adds Matinee Performance on March 4

Broadway's Six has added a performance on Wednesday, March 4 at 2pm. This replaces the performance that was cancelled due to the blizzard on February 23.

The cast of Six currently stars Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn, Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard, Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves.

The company also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 174 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.