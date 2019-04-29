Rulings Roundup: Recap Tony Awards Eligibility of the 2018-19 Season!

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2018-19 Broadway productions all leading up to Tuesdays big announcement... the Tony nominations.

Need a recap before the nominations announcement? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all four meeting. Apart from these specific decisions, all other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

What is opening night billing?

Performers who are billed ABOVE the title in a show's opening night playbill are considered to be Leading Actors, and those BELOW the title are considered to be Featured Actors. In order to change that determination, productions are able to make the request to the Tony Awards Administration Committee that actors be considered in other categories. This is generally done when there are leads who just aren't billed above the show's title, or when a star is billed above the title, but is really in a featured part.

Ain't Too Proud:

Derrick Baskin will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.

All My Sons:

Benjamin Walker will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

Be More Chill:

Will Roland will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Be More Chill.

Beowulf Boritt and Alex Basco Koch will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Be More Chill.

Beetlejuice:

Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Beetlejuice.

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Beetlejuice.

Bernhardt/Hamlet:

Dylan Baker and Jason Butler Harner will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their performances in Berndardt/Hamlet.

The Boys in the Band:

The Boys In The Band will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Jim Parsons will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Boys In The Band.

The Cher Show:

Stephanie J. Block will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in The Cher Show.

Christine Jones, Brett J. Banakis and Darrel Maloney will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work onThe Cher Show.

Choir Boy:

Jeremy Pope will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Choir Boy.

The Ferryman:

Paddy Considine and Laura Donnelly will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Ferryman.

Gettin' the Band Back Together:

Mitchell Jarvis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Gettin' The Band Back Together.

Hadestown:

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Hadestown.

Head Over Heels:

Julian Crouch and Andrew Lazarow will be considered jointly eligible in the category of Best Scenic Design of a Musical for their work on Head Over Heels.

Ink:

Jonny Lee Miller will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Ink.



King Kong:

Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in King Kong.

Peter England's projection design will be considered eligible along with his scenic design in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category, for his work on King Kong.

King Lear:

Jayne Houdyshell, Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O'Sullivan, Ruth Wilson, Pedro Pascal and John Douglas Thompson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in King Lear.

Kiss Me, Kate:

Corbin Bleu will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate.

Network:

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on Network.

Oklahoma!:

Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Pretty Woman:

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Pretty Woman: The Musical.

The Prom:

Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel and Caitlin Kinnunen will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Prom.

Larry Hochman and John Clancy will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on The Prom.

Tootsie:

Santino Fontana will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Tootsie.

Torch Song:

Mercedes Ruehl will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for her performance in Torch Song.

The Waverly Gallery:

Joan Allen, Michael Cera and David Cromer will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their performances in The Waverly Gallery.

What the Constitution Means to Me:

Heidi Schreck will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in What the Constitution Means to Me.

Additionally, the Tony Awards Administration Committee has established the following new rules, beginning with the 2018-2019 season:

The author(s) and composer(s) of plays and musicals that are determined eligible in a Best Revival of a Play or Musical categories but did not have any prior presentation in an eligible Broadway theatre, and who are living at the time the production receives the determination, will be considered eligible along with the producers of the production in the Best Revival of a Play/Musical categories.

In compliance with the new rule, the following authors will be eligible, along with the producers, in the category of "Best Revival of a Play":

-The Boys in the Band - Mart Crowley

-The Waverly Gallery - Kenneth Lonergan

