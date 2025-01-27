Deborah F. Rutter to Step Down as Kennedy Center President at Year’s End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deborah F. Rutter will step down as president of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., at the end of the year, the New York Times reports. Her departure comes as the institution prepares for continued challenges under President Trump’s second term, including potential changes to federal arts policy.

Rutter, 68, has led the Kennedy Center since 2014, steering it through significant milestones, including its first campus expansion, the Reach, which added studios and classrooms to its facilities. Under her leadership, the center broadened its programming to include genres like hip-hop and comedy alongside its traditional offerings of classical music, ballet, and theater.

During the pandemic, Rutter oversaw the cancellation of hundreds of events and launched a major fundraising drive to stabilize the endowment, which grew from $113 million in 2014 to $163 million by 2023. Reflecting on her tenure, Rutter said she is leaving not out of dissatisfaction but because “it’s time for me to think about using my talents in another way, and for the Kennedy Center to have a fresh new vision.”

David M. Rubenstein, who has served as the center’s board chairman since 2010, praised Rutter’s leadership and its impact on the center. “It will be difficult for us to find somebody who has all of her skills,” he said, adding that she has been a “difficult act to follow.” Rubenstein recently agreed to extend his chairmanship until 2026, after the center struggled to identify a new board leader.

Rutter’s departure also coincides with shifts in federal arts policy under the new administration. Last week, the National Gallery of Art announced it would discontinue diversity, equity, and inclusion programs following an executive order. While the Kennedy Center does not have a formal DEI initiative, it has pledged commitment to diversity and accessibility and is reviewing its language in light of the executive order.

Looking ahead, Rutter emphasized the role of the arts in unifying a divided nation. “The arts can and should be a unifying aspect of our society,” she said. “This is our mandate - to what degree can we help people in our country really truly find one another?”