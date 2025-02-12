Shonda Rhimes, Renée Fleming, and Ben Folds Resign From Kennedy Center Amid Trump Overhaul

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, President Donald J. Trump has been elected chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center as part of his plan to overhaul the national cultural institution.

In response to these changes, several high-profile figures have resigned from their roles within the Kennedy Center, including Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming.

Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, announced her resignation in a staff meeting shortly after the vote. Rutter was set to step down from the role at the end of 2025 previously. Richard Grenell has been appointed as interim President.

The Board of Trustees has elected fourteen new members including Donald J. Trump, Allison Lutnick, Cheri Summerall, Dan Scavino, Dana Blumberg, Emilia May Fanjul, John Falconetti, Lynda Lomangino, Mindy Levine, Pamela Gross, Patricia Duggan, Sergio Gor, Susie Wiles, and Usha Vance.

The reconstitution of the board reflects a clear imprint of Trump's influence, as all current members are his appointees.

This transition also saw the dismissal of several board members appointed by former President Biden, including notables like Karine Jean-Pierre and musician Jon Batiste. The ousted members were relegated to emeritus status, a move that has stirred discussions about the future direction of the center.

This change came into effect on Wednesday afternoon, following a vote that marked a significant shift in the governance of one of the nation's premier cultural institutions.During a press conference on Monday, Trump criticized the center's recent productions, particularly deriding what he described as "woke" content. He has not visited the center himself but cited reports and plans to redirect the programming to align with his vision.

Amid these dramatic changes, the Kennedy Center, which hosts over 2,000 shows annually and draws millions of visitors, is facing a potential shift in its cultural offerings. Trump's leadership is expected to influence not only the performances staged but also the overarching principles that have governed the institution.