Photos: The Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Takes Opening Night Bows

The musical, featuring the music of pop icon Britney Spears, opened last night at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opened last night at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside).  Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale. When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany.  The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.

The company also features Gabrielle Beckford (The Prom 1st Natl. Tour, Gloria: A Life at A.R.T.) as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu (KPOP at Ars Nova, She Said) as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) as Clumsy, Ryan Steele(Newsies, Matilda the Musical) as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley (American Psycho, The Greatest Showman) as Princess Pea, and Lauren Zakrin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) as Little Mermaid. Rounding out the cast are Matt Allen (Escape to Margaritaville, Something Rotten), Liv Battista (Billie Eilish Tour, Beyond Babel) as Belle, Jacob Burns (Hamilton Tour), Pauline Casiño (“Little Voice” on Apple TV+, Candace Brown’s The Soul Spot) as Esmeralda, Selene Haro (Beyond Babel) as Gretel, Joshua Daniel Johnson(Disney’s Sneakerella) as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) as Goldilocks, Justice Moore (Hamilton, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Red, Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous, Fire Island The Musical) as  Prince Mischievous, Mikey Ruiz (Beyond Babel) as Prince Gregarious, Salisha Thomas(Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots 1st Natl. Tour, The Heart of Rock & Roll) as Prince Suave, Diana Vaden (Tootsie, Mack and Mabel at Encores!) as Swing, Mila Weir as Little Girl, Stephen Scott Wormley (The Lion King, “The Blacklist”) as Prince Affable, and Isabella Ye as Little Girl.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Once Upon a One More Time
The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
Brooke Dillman and Mila Weir

Once Upon a One More Time
Ashley Chiu, Lauren Zakrin, Gabrielle Beckford and Morgan Whitley

Once Upon a One More Time
Tess Soltau and Amy Hillner Larsen

Once Upon a One More Time
Adam Godley

Once Upon a One More Time
Nathan Levy, Ryan Steele and Adam Godley

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Simard

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryan Steele and Jennifer Simard

Once Upon a One More Time
Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Simard, Ryan Steele and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Simard, Ryan Steele, Aisha Jackson, Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini and Adam Godley

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini and Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Liv Battista, Justin Guarini and Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Tess Soltau, Aisha Jackson, Jennifer Simard, Justin Guarini, Amy Hillner Larsen, Gabrielle Beckford, Stephen Scott Wormley, Morgan Whitley, Ryah Nixon and Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Tess Soltau, Aisha Jackson, Jennifer Simard, Justin Guarini, Amy Hillner Larsen, Gabrielle Beckford, Stephen Scott Wormley, Morgan Whitley, Ryah Nixon and Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Tess Soltau, Aisha Jackson, Jennifer Simard and Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Tess Soltau, Aisha Jackson, Jennifer Simard, Justin Guarini, Amy Hillner Larsen, Gabrielle Beckford, Stephen Scott Wormley, Morgan Whitley, Ryah Nixon and Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Simard, Justin Guarini, Amy Hillner Larsen, Gabrielle Beckford, Stephen Scott Wormley, Morgan Whitley, Ryah Nixon, Ryan Steele, Liv Battista, Selene Haro and Mikey Ruiz

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Simard and Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Ashley Chiu, Adam Godley, Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Aisha Jackson, Gabrielle Beckford and The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryah Nixon, Amy Hillner Larsen and Morgan Whitley

Once Upon a One More Time
Aisha Jackson,Stephen Scott Wormley and Gabrielle Beckford

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
Stephen Scott Wormley, Gabrielle Beckford and Ryah Nixon

Once Upon a One More Time
Aisha Jackson and Jennifer Simard

Once Upon a One More Time
Nathan Levy, Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Ashley Chiu, Nathan Levy, Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Ashley Chiu, Nathan Levy, Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
Ashley Chiu, Nathan Levy, Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan and Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Jon Hartmere, Keona & Mari Madrid and The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"

Once Upon a One More Time
Jon Hartmere, Keona & Mari Madrid and The Cast of "Once Upon a One More Time"



