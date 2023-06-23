Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

The Marquis Theatre was the place to be last night as the second show of the 2023/24 season officially arrived! The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, just celebrated its opennig night and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. Watch as we hit the red carpet to chat with special guests Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Telly Leung, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess, and so many more!

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.