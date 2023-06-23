Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon a One More Time is running at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 3 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 4 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

The Marquis Theatre was the place to be last night as the second show of the 2023/24 season officially arrived! The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, just celebrated its opennig night and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. Watch as we hit the red carpet to chat with special guests Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Telly Leung, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess, and so many more!

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside).  Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.



Opening Night Coverage



RELATED STORIES

1
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night Photo
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opens on Broadway tonight at the Marquis Theatre. Tonight, the pop icon herself took to social media to send her best to the show's company on opening night!

2
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Get a first look at photos and video of Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway!

3
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Was Fully Authorized by Britney Spears Photo
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Was Fully Authorized by Britney Spears

Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical featuring the music of Britney Spears, is now in previews on Broadway. BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical is fully authorizaed by Spears herself, and was signed by the singer in 2022, after her conservatorship ended.

4
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of Crazy from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Photo
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Watch rehearsal footage of 'Crazy' from Once Upon a One More Time, beginning previews tonight!

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... (read more about this author)

Video: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle AwardsVideo: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera AwardsVideo: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCARVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You