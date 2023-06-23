Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon A One More Time is running at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

It's Britney (on Broadway), b*tch! Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Marquis Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears.

"It's been such a joy to  be a part of the development of a show," said creator Mari Madrid. "We don't have many long-form shows under our belt, so to be able to be here through the last five years of lovingly crafting it has been  an amazing experience."

"It's Britney! It's our era," added co-creator Keone Madrid. "We get to come full circle and relive those musical video days of watching TRL and learning her stuff. What a dream for us to be able to debut in this way and to honor Britney in this way. It was really about encapsulating her spirit and letting it guide us every step of the way."

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany.  The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.

Watch below as we take you inside opening night with the company!



