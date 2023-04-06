Photos: The Cast Arrives on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SHUCKED
Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre!
Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement on opening night. Check out photos of the cast's arrivals below!
Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
Alex Newell, Book Writer Robert Horn, Kevin Cahoon
Audrey Caldwell
Dwayne Clark and Family
Miki Abraham and Alex Joseph Grayson
Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Miki Abraham, Yasmeen Sulieman, Traci Elaine Lee and Audrey Cardwell
Producer Mike Bosner, Director Jack O'Brien, Co-Composer Brandy Clark, Book Writer Robert Horn, Co-Composer Shane McAnally, Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby and Musical Supervisor/Musical Director Jason Howland
Composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby
Director Jack O'Brien and Book Writer Robert Horn
Director Jack O'Brien, Book Writer Robert Horn and Marsha Mason
Director Jack O'Brien
Co-Composer Shane McAnally
Co-Composer Brandy Clark
Book Writer Robert Horn
John Leverett and Book Writer Robert Horn
Rheaume Crenshaw and Kevin Cahoon
Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby
Musical Supervisor/Musical Director Jason Howland
Set Designer Scott Pask
Costume Designer Tilly Grimes and son Oskar von Stuelpnagel
Wig Designer Mia Neal
Director Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason
Musical Supervisor/Musical Director Jason Howland and The Music Team
Publicists Briana Sanchez, Aaron Meier and Ellie Detweiler
Stage Management & Company Management Luca Fontes, Claire Trempe, Chloe Schweizer, Michael J. Passaro, Matthew Henao and Joshua Ralph
Mike Bosner and Brittany Schreiber Bosner
Evan Mayer and Jamie Forshaw
John MacGregor, Ally Shuster and Ross Weiner
Alex Newell and Ashley D Kelley
Caroline Innerbilcher and Kevin Cahoon
Andrew Durand, Alex Newell and Quinn VanAntwerp
Alex Newell, Susan Sarandon, Andrew Durand and Kevin Cahoon
Caroline Innerbilcher, Susan Sarandon and Kevin Cahoon
Kevin Cahoon and Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon and Kevin Cahoon
Tariq the Corn Kid
Kathy Najimy and Jordan E. Cooper
Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes
Michael Baum, Shane McAnally, Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes
Brandy Clark, Walker Hayes and Shane McAnally