Photos: The Cast Arrives on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SHUCKED

Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre!

Apr. 06, 2023  

Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement on opening night. Check out photos of the cast's arrivals below!

Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Shucked
Alex Newell, Book Writer Robert Horn, Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Alex Newell and Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Caroline Innerbichler

Shucked
Caroline Innerbichler

Shucked
Grey Henson

Shucked
Grey Henson

Shucked
Grey Henson

Shucked
Alex Newell

Shucked
Alex Newell

Shucked
John Behlmann

Shucked
John Behlmann

Shucked
Andrew Durand

Shucked
Andrew Durand

Shucked
Ashley D Kelley

Shucked
Ashley D Kelley

Shucked
Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Jimmy Brewer

Shucked
Jimmy Brewer

Shucked
Audrey Caldwell

Shucked
Audrey Caldwell

Shucked
Dwayne Clark

Shucked
Dwayne Clark

Shucked
Dwayne Clark and Family

Shucked
Rheaume Crenshaw

Shucked
Rheaume Crenshaw

Shucked
Jaygee Macapugay

Shucked
Jaygee Macapugay

Shucked
Scott Stangland

Shucked
Scott Stangland

Shucked
Miki Abraham

Shucked
Miki Abraham

Shucked
Miki Abraham and Alex Joseph Grayson

Shucked
Miki Abraham and Alex Joseph Grayson

Shucked
Quinn VanAntwerp

Shucked
Quinn VanAntwerp

Shucked
Yasmeen Sulieman

Shucked
Yasmeen Sulieman

Shucked
Ken Wulf Clark

Shucked
Ken Wulf Clark

Shucked
Traci Elaine Lee

Shucked
Traci Elaine Lee

Shucked
Alan Wiggins

Shucked
Alan Wiggins

Shucked
Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Miki Abraham, Yasmeen Sulieman, Traci Elaine Lee and Audrey Cardwell

Shucked
Producer Mike Bosner, Director Jack O'Brien, Co-Composer Brandy Clark, Book Writer Robert Horn, Co-Composer Shane McAnally, Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby and Musical Supervisor/Musical Director Jason Howland

Shucked
Producer Mike Bosner, Director Jack O'Brien, Co-Composer Brandy Clark, Book Writer Robert Horn, Co-Composer Shane McAnally, Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby and Musical Supervisor/Musical Director Jason Howland

Shucked
Composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Shucked
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Shucked
Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby

Shucked
Director Jack O'Brien and Book Writer Robert Horn

Shucked
Director Jack O'Brien, Book Writer Robert Horn and Marsha Mason

Shucked
Director Jack O'Brien

Shucked
Director Jack O'Brien

Shucked
Co-Composer Shane McAnally

Shucked
Co-Composer Shane McAnally

Shucked
Co-Composer Brandy Clark

Shucked
Co-Composer Brandy Clark

Shucked
Book Writer Robert Horn

Shucked
John Leverett and Book Writer Robert Horn

Shucked
Rheaume Crenshaw and Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby

Shucked
Choreographer Sarah O'Gleby

Shucked
Musical Supervisor/Musical Director Jason Howland

Shucked
Set Designer Scott Pask

Shucked
Set Designer Scott Pask

Shucked
Costume Designer Tilly Grimes and son Oskar von Stuelpnagel

Shucked
Wig Designer Mia Neal

Shucked
Wig Designer Mia Neal

Shucked
Director Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason

Shucked
Marsha Mason

Shucked
Musical Supervisor/Musical Director Jason Howland and The Music Team

Shucked
Publicists Briana Sanchez, Aaron Meier and Ellie Detweiler

Shucked
Stage Management & Company Management Luca Fontes, Claire Trempe, Chloe Schweizer, Michael J. Passaro, Matthew Henao and Joshua Ralph

Shucked
Mike Bosner and Brittany Schreiber Bosner

Shucked
Paul Blake

Shucked
Eric Kuhn

Shucked
Eric Kuhn

Shucked
Evan Mayer and Jamie Forshaw

Shucked
John MacGregor, Ally Shuster and Ross Weiner

Shucked
Alex Newell and Ashley D Kelley

Shucked
Alex Newell and Ashley D Kelley

Shucked
Alex Newell and Ashley D Kelley

Shucked
Caroline Innerbilcher and Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Andrew Durand, Alex Newell and Quinn VanAntwerp

Shucked
Alex Newell, Susan Sarandon, Andrew Durand and Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Caroline Innerbilcher, Susan Sarandon and Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Kevin Cahoon and Susan Sarandon

Shucked
Susan Sarandon and Kevin Cahoon

Shucked
Tariq the Corn Kid

Shucked
Tariq the Corn Kid

Shucked
Kathy Najimy and Jordan E. Cooper

Shucked
Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes

Shucked
Michael Baum, Shane McAnally, Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes

Shucked
Brandy Clark, Walker Hayes and Shane McAnally




Bruce Glikas


