Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED

Shucked is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre! The stars came out to celebrate yesterday and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement. Check out photos below!

Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Shucked
Kristin Chenoweth

Shucked
Kristin Chenoweth

Shucked
Jordan Ari Gross and Kristin Chenoweth

Shucked
Jordan Ari Gross and Kristin Chenoweth

Shucked
Kacey Musgraves

Shucked
Kacey Musgraves

Shucked
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Shucked
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Shucked
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Shucked
Kelsea Ballerini

Shucked
Kelsea Ballerini

Shucked
Walker Hayes

Shucked
Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes

Shucked
Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes

Shucked
Jennifer Nettles

Shucked
Jennifer Nettles

Shucked
Jennifer Nettles with "Little Big Town" Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

Shucked
"Little Big Town" Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

Shucked
"Little Big Town" Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

Shucked
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Shucked
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Shucked
Dalia Gladstone and Lea DeLaria

Shucked
Dalia Gladstone and Lea DeLaria

Shucked
Carly Pearce

Shucked
Carly Pearce

Shucked
Riley King and Carly Pearce

Shucked
Riley King and Carly Pearce

Shucked
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Susan Sarandon

Shucked
Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini and Kristin Chenoweth

Shucked
Barbara Musgraves, Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer

Shucked
James L. Nederlander and Margo Nederlander

Shucked
Christopher Sieber

Shucked
Christopher Sieber

Shucked
Justin Vivian Bond

Shucked
Justin Vivian Bond

Shucked
Ben Fankhauser

Shucked
Ben Fankhauser

Shucked
Dash Ryan Baum McAnally, Michael Baum, Shane McAnally and Dylan Brook Baum McAnally

Shucked
Dash Ryan Baum McAnally, Michael Baum, Shane McAnally and Dylan Brook Baum McAnally

Shucked
Gracie McGraw

Shucked
Gracie McGraw

Shucked
Andy Mientus and Gracie McGraw

Shucked
Andy Mientus

Shucked
Andy Mientus

Shucked
Patty Smyth

Shucked
Patty Smyth

Shucked
Rachel Dratch

Shucked
Rachel Dratch

Shucked
Julie Halston

Shucked
Julie Halston

Shucked
Peter Bartlett and Julie Halston

Shucked
Peter Bartlett and Julie Halston

Shucked
Kelleigh Bannen

Shucked
Mike Bosner and Brittany Schreiber Bosner

Shucked
Mike Bosner and Brittany Schreiber Bosner

Shucked
Cory Michael Smith

Shucked
Cory Michael Smith

Shucked
Tony Marion and Charlie Ward

Shucked
Tony Marion and Charlie Ward

Shucked
Max von Essen

Shucked
Max von Essen

Shucked
John Robbie and Marti Gould Cummings

Shucked
Marti Gould Cummings

Shucked
Marti Gould Cummings

Shucked
Tom Cullen and Tatiana Maslany

Shucked
Tom Cullen and Tatiana Maslany

Shucked
Wilson Cruz

Shucked
Wilson Cruz

Shucked
Gina Gershon

Shucked
Gina Gershon

Shucked
Peppermint

Shucked
Peppermint

Shucked
Peppermint and Guest

Shucked
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Shucked
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Shucked
Judine Somerville

Shucked
Judine Somerville

Shucked


Benj Pasek

Shucked


​Benj Pasek

Shucked
Bridget Everett

Shucked
Bridget Everett

Shucked
Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett

Shucked
Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett

Shucked
Jeff Hiller

Shucked
Jeff Hiller

Shucked
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Taylor Iman Jones, Zoe Jensen, Bella Coppola of "SIX"

Shucked
Brian Moreland

Shucked
Jordan E. Cooper

Shucked
Jordan E. Cooper

Shucked
Kathy Najimy

Shucked
Kathy Najimy

Shucked
Jane Krakowski

Shucked
Jane Krakowski

Shucked
David Rockwell

Shucked
David Rockwell

Shucked
Marc Heitzman and Robin Masella

Shucked
Marc Heitzman and Robin Masella

Shucked
Elizabeth A. Davis

Shucked
Pascal Pastrana and Mark Sendroff

Shucked
Christopher DiLella and Frank DiLella

Shucked
Sarah O'Gleby and Kristin Chenoweth




