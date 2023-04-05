Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED
Shucked is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.
Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre! The stars came out to celebrate yesterday and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement. Check out photos below!
Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jordan Ari Gross and Kristin Chenoweth
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes
Jennifer Nettles with "Little Big Town" Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook
"Little Big Town" Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Dalia Gladstone and Lea DeLaria
Riley King and Carly Pearce
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Susan Sarandon
Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini and Kristin Chenoweth
Barbara Musgraves, Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer
James L. Nederlander and Margo Nederlander
Dash Ryan Baum McAnally, Michael Baum, Shane McAnally and Dylan Brook Baum McAnally
Andy Mientus and Gracie McGraw
Peter Bartlett and Julie Halston
Kelleigh Bannen
Mike Bosner and Brittany Schreiber Bosner
Cory Michael Smith
Tony Marion and Charlie Ward
John Robbie and Marti Gould Cummings
Marti Gould Cummings
Tom Cullen and Tatiana Maslany
Peppermint
Peppermint and Guest
Benj Pasek
Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Taylor Iman Jones, Zoe Jensen, Bella Coppola of "SIX"
Marc Heitzman and Robin Masella
Pascal Pastrana and Mark Sendroff
Christopher DiLella and Frank DiLella