Photos: Go Inside SHUCKED Opening Night Curtain Call
Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.
Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)!
See photos from opening night curtain call below!
The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Rheaume Crenshaw, Dwayne Clark, Grey Henson, Ashley D. Clark, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand and Alex Newell
Rheaume Crenshaw, Dwayne Clark, Grey Henson, Ashley D. Clark, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand and Alex Newell
Quinn VanAntwerp, Audrey Cardwell and Scott Stangland
Rheaume Crenshaw, Dwayne Clark, Grey Henson, Ashley D. Clark, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand, Alex Newell, John Behlmann
Grey Henson, Ashley D. Clark, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand, Alex Newell and John Behlmann
Jaygee Macapugay, Jimmy Brewer, Rheaume Crenshaw, Dwayne Clark, Grey Henson, Ashley D. Clark, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand, Alex Newell, John Behlmann, Yasmeen Sulieman, Quinn VanAntwerp and Audrey Cardwell
Shane McAnally, Brandy Clark, Robert Horn, Jack O'Brien and Sarah O'Gleby