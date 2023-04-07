Video: Watch Corn Kid's Wildest Dreams Come True at Opening Night of SHUCKED

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 07, 2023  

Earlier this wek, Shucked, the new homegrown musical comedy, officially opened at the Nederlander Theatre, with the best of Broadway in attendence for the special night. The show's most enthusiastic fan however, was none other than viral sensation, Corn Kid!

Seven-year-old Tariq was a guest at the opening night and gave a mid-show standing ovation to Andrew Durand, Kevin Cahoon, and the ensemble for "Best Man" the second act show stopper. After the show, Tariq, met Durand and gave him a big hug saying, "I loved it so much," and later told him "when I'm old enough to get a phone I'm going to download the song." This was Corn Kid's first time seeing a show on Broadway.

Watch below as he walks the red carpet and chats with Durand after the show.






