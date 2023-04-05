Video: The Company of SHUCKED Celebrates Opening Night

Broadway got a little but corny last night as Shucked celebrated its opening at the Nederlander Theatre.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

"We needed a good time. People need to feel good about going to the theatre again," said director Jack O'Brien. "That's what we wanted to do- to give everyone an up. And here it is!"

"When we both set out years ago to have a career in songwriting and to tell stories, we never knew that it could be this big," added composer Shane McAnally. "The open arms that Broadway has shown us has been mind blowing. We have felt nothing but loved, championed and cheerleaded even from competing shows! Everyone is so excited and it is such an honor [to be on Broadway],"

Watch below as we chat with the whole cast and creative team ahead of their opening night bows!