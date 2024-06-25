THE OUTSIDERS, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is returning next month!

Presented by New York’s 106.7 LITE FM with iHeartRadio Broadway, the 2024 program will bring the best of Broadway back together for free performances every Thursday for four weeks, beginning July 11. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m. ET, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET on the stage at Bryant Park.

Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s personalities, this year’s annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances is presented by AMDA College of the Performing Arts, Chase Freedom, iHeartRadio Broadway, Mercedes-Benz, and Ricola. Additional partners include Cheap Caribbean Vacations, Crayola Experience, Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway, and MJHS Health System.

This year, 106.7 LITE FM’s “Broadway in Bryant Park” will feature Tony Award-winning productions, such as “The Outsiders,” “SIX The Musical,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and Broadway fan favorites including “& Juliet,” “Wicked,” and “Chicago.”

The current Broadway in Bryant Park schedule is as follows:

July 11, 2024

106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little

Pre-show: A special performance by the students of AMDA College of the Performing Arts

Performances by:

“Back to the Future”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“The Who’s TOMMY”

“The Wiz”

“Water for Elephants”

July 18, 2024

106.7 LITE FM Hosts: Cubby & Christine

Performances by:

Disney on Broadway

“Aladdin”

“Frozen”

“The Lion King”

July 25, 2024

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski

Performances by:

“Chicago”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“The Book of Mormon”

“The Great Gatsby”

“The Notebook”

August 1, 2024

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah

Pre-show: “Mean Girls” (A special performance by the students of AMDA College of the Performing Arts)

Performances by:

“& Juliet”

“A Wonderful World”

“SIX The Musical”

“The Outsiders”

“Wicked”

Bryant Park is located at Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.