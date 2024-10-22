News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Drag: The Musical is now running off-Broadway at New World Stages.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Welcome to the fishtank! The stars came out to celebrate opening night of DRAG: The Musical, which is now running off-Broadway at New World Stages. Check out photos from the red carpet, which included special guests Amanda Lepore, Willam Belli, Marti Gould Cummings, Ben Vereen, Marla Mindelle, and more!

The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre plays the straight man, Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Teddy Wilson Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard, and Kodiak Thompson.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 





