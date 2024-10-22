News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DRAG: THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows

Drag: The Musical is now running off-Broadway at New World Stages.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
DRAG: The Musical has officially arrived in NYC! Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, the production, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call below!

The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre plays the straight man, Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Teddy Wilson Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard, and Kodiak Thompson.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. 

Phtoto Credit: Jennifer Broski

Nicholas Kraft

Kodiak Thompson

Christine Shepard

Teddy Wilson, Jr.

J. Elaine Marcos

Eddie Korbich

Luxx Noir London

Nick Laughlin

Lagoona Bloo

Jan Sport

Jujubee

Liisi LaFontaine

Joey McIntyre

Yair Keydar

Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams

Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams

Alaska Thunderfuck

Nick Adams

The cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

The cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

The cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

The cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon, Spencer Liff

Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon, Spencer Liff, Kodiak Thompson, Nick Adams





