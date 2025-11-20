 tracker
Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) is now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre.

By: Nov. 20, 2025
The new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) celebrated its opening night on Broadway with a red carpet full of family, fans, friends, and supporters. Visit the red carpet in new photos featuring stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts and more!

Read all the reviews for the new two-person musical here!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) are the standbys.

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jamie Wilson, Tim Johanson, Gareth Lake, Kevin McCollum

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Kit Buchan, Jim Barne

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Kit Buchan, Jim Barne

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Christiani Pitts, Sam Tutty

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Christiani Pitts, Sam Tutty

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Sam Tutty, Christiani Pitts, Phoenix Best, Vincent Michael

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Phoenix Best, Vincent Michael

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Phoenix Best, Vincent Michael

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Phoenix Best

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Phoenix Best

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jim Barne, Tim Jackson, Christiani Pitts, Sam Tutty, Kit Buchan

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jim Barne, Tim Jackson, Kit Buchan

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jim Barne, Tim Jackson, Kit Buchan

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Sarah Stiles

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Sarah Stiles

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Asmeret Ghebremichael

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Asmeret Ghebremichael

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Laila Robins

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Laila Robins

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Todrick Hall

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Todrick Hall

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Claire Marie Hall

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Claire Marie Hall

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Kate Rockwell

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Kate Rockwell

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jerry Mitchell, Ricky Schroeder

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jerry Mitchell, Ricky Schroeder

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Katie Rose Clarke

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Katie Rose Clarke

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Vincent Michael

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Vincent Michael

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Ryann Redmond

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Ryann Redmond

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jak Malone

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jak Malone

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Paten Hughes

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Paten Hughes

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Hannah Solow

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Hannah Solow

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Diane Paulus

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Diane Paulus

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Julian Menjerico

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Julian Menjerico

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Rob Lake

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Rob Lake

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Sam Pinkleton

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Sam Pinkleton

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Desi Oakley

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Desi Oakley

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Aidan Wharton, Andy Mientus

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Aidan Wharton, Andy Mientus

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Michael Greif, Schele Williams

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Michael Greif, Schele Williams

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Tyler Lain

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Tyler Lain

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Billy Porter

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Billy Porter

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jonathan Caren

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Jonathan Caren

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Vanessa Williams

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Vanessa Williams

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Constantine Rousouli, Carrie St. Louis

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Constantine Rousouli, Carrie St. Louis

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
LaChanze

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
LaChanze

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Charl Brown

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Charl Brown

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Matt Stone

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Matt Stone

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Julie Boardman, Ashley Loren

Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Image
Julie Boardman, Ashley Loren



Videos