Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) celebrated its opening night on Broadway with a red carpet full of family, fans, friends, and supporters. Visit the red carpet in new photos featuring stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts and more!

Read all the reviews for the new two-person musical here!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) are the standbys.

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski