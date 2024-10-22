News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Drag: The Musical is now running off-Broadway at New World Stages.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
New York has got a case of cathouse fever! DRAG: The Musical officially arrived last night at New World Stages. Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, the production, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff

The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre plays the straight man, Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Teddy Wilson Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard, and Kodiak Thompson.

Check out photos from inside the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Eddie Korbich

Eddie Korbich

Nick Adams

Nick Adams

Yair Keydar

Yair Keydar

Ashley Gordon

Ashley Gordon

Ariel Bellvalaire

Ariel Bellvalaire

Nick Adams, Spencer Liff

Luxx Noir London

Luxx Noir London

Joey McIntyre, Nick Adams

Joey McIntyre

Joey McIntyre

Joey McIntyre, Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams

Alaska Thunderfuck

Alaska Thunderfuck

Alaska Thunderfuck, Spencer Liff

Nick Laughlin

Nick Laughlin

Remi Tuckman

Remi Tuckman

Yair Keydar, Remi Tuckman

Spencer Liff

Spencer Liff

Jan Sport

Jan Sport

Christine Shepard

Christine Shepard

Teddy Wilson, Jr.

Teddy Wilson, Jr.

Tomas Costanza, Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon

Tomas Costanza, Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon, Spencer Liff

Lagoona Bloo, Alaska Thunderfuck

Luxx Noir London, Alaska Thunderfuck

Nicholas Kraft

Nicholas Kraft

Alaska Thunderfuck, Jujubee

Luxx Noir London, Lagoona Bloo, Alaska Thunderfuck, Jujubee, Jan Sport

Luxx Noir London, Lagoona Bloo, Alaska Thunderfuck, Jujubee, Jan Sport

Jujubee

Jujubee

Lagoona Bloo

Lagoona Bloo

Luxx Noir London, Lagoona Bloo

Kodiak Thompson

Kodiak Thompson

Cameron Mitchell Bell

Cameron Mitchell Bell

J. Elaine Marcos

J. Elaine Marcos

Liisi LaFontaine

Liisi LaFontaine

Tomas Costanza

Tomas Costanza

Teddy Wilson, Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson

Jason Michael Snow

Jason Michael Snow

The DRAG: THE MUSICAL band

Remi Tuckman, Ashley Gordon, Yair Keydar

Joey McIntyre, Lagoona Bloo

Lagoona Bloo, Castrata

Jujubee, Cameron Mitchell Bell


