Photos: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Drag: The Musical is now running off-Broadway at New World Stages.
New York has got a case of cathouse fever! DRAG: The Musical officially arrived last night at New World Stages. Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, the production, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff.
The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre plays the straight man, Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Teddy Wilson Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard, and Kodiak Thompson.
Check out photos from inside the festivities below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Yair Keydar
Luxx Noir London
Joey McIntyre, Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams
Alaska Thunderfuck
Alaska Thunderfuck, Spencer Liff
Remi Tuckman
Yair Keydar, Remi Tuckman
Teddy Wilson, Jr.
Tomas Costanza, Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon
Tomas Costanza, Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon, Spencer Liff
Lagoona Bloo, Alaska Thunderfuck
Luxx Noir London, Alaska Thunderfuck
Nicholas Kraft
Alaska Thunderfuck, Jujubee
Luxx Noir London, Lagoona Bloo, Alaska Thunderfuck, Jujubee, Jan Sport
Jujubee
Luxx Noir London, Lagoona Bloo
Kodiak Thompson
Cameron Mitchell Bell
Teddy Wilson, Jr., Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson
The DRAG: THE MUSICAL band
Remi Tuckman, Ashley Gordon, Yair Keydar
Lagoona Bloo, Castrata
Jujubee, Cameron Mitchell Bell
