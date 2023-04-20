Photos: See Neil Patrick Harris & More at PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night
The cast features Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell and more.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, is now open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.
See the cast and creatives on the red carpet below!
The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.
Now through April 30 only, Peter Pan Goes Wrong welcomes Tony® and Emmy® Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star. Harris will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the 'Cornley Drama Society' who portrays The Narrator and others in Peter Pan.
Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" including Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Henry Lewis, Fred Gray, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer and Harry Kershaw
Neil Patrick Harris, Producer Lucas McMahon, Producer Kevin McCollum and The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" including Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Henry Lewis, Fred Gray, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer and Harry Kershaw
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Producer Lucas McMahon and Producer Kevin McCollum
Director Adam Meggido
The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong"
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Producer Kevin McCollum
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Neil Patrick Harris
Henry Shields, Producer Kevin McCollum and Henry Lewis
Producer Lucas McMahon and Ellie MacPherson
Producer Kevin McCollum
Costume Design Roberto Surace
Lighting Design Matt Haskins
Set Designer Simon Scullion
Original Music Composers Rob Falconer and Richard Baker
Associate Director Fred Gray
Lighting Design Matt Haskins, Costume Design Roberto Surace, Co-Composer Rob Falconer, Associate Director Fred Gray, Director Adam Meggido, Set Designer Simon Scullion and Co-Composer Richard Baker
Neil Patrick Harris and The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" including Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Henry Lewis, Fred Gray, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer and Harry Kershaw