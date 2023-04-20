Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Neil Patrick Harris & More at PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night

The cast features Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell and more.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, is now open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.

See the cast and creatives on the red carpet below!

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Now through April 30 only, Peter Pan Goes Wrong welcomes Tony® and Emmy® Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star. Harris will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the 'Cornley Drama Society' who portrays The Narrator and others in Peter Pan.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris and The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" including Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Henry Lewis, Fred Gray, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer and Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris, Producer Lucas McMahon, Producer Kevin McCollum and The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" including Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Henry Lewis, Fred Gray, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer and Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Producer Lucas McMahon and Producer Kevin McCollum

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Producer Lucas McMahon and Producer Kevin McCollum

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Director Adam Meggido

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong"

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ellie Morris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ellie Morris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Jonathan Sayer

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Jonathan Sayer

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Greg Tannahill

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Greg Tannahill

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Matthew Cavendish

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Matthew Cavendish

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Chris Leask

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Chris Leask

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ryan Vincent Anderson

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ryan Vincent Anderson

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Bianca Horn

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Bianca Horn

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nancy Zamit

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nancy Zamit

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Charlie Russell

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Charlie Russell

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Stephen James Anthony

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Stephen James Anthony

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Bartley Booz

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Bartley Booz

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Brenann Stacker

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Brenann Stacker

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Producer Kevin McCollum

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Neil Patrick Harris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields, Producer Kevin McCollum and Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Producer Lucas McMahon and Ellie MacPherson

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Producer Kevin McCollum

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Costume Design Roberto Surace

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Lighting Design Matt Haskins

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Set Designer Simon Scullion

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Original Music Composers Rob Falconer and Richard Baker

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Associate Director Fred Gray

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Lighting Design Matt Haskins, Costume Design Roberto Surace, Co-Composer Rob Falconer, Associate Director Fred Gray, Director Adam Meggido, Set Designer Simon Scullion and Co-Composer Richard Baker

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Lighting Design Matt Haskins, Costume Design Roberto Surace, Co-Composer Rob Falconer, Associate Director Fred Gray, Director Adam Meggido, Set Designer Simon Scullion and Co-Composer Richard Baker

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Neil Patrick Harris and The Cast of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" including Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Henry Lewis, Fred Gray, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer and Harry Kershaw






Related Stories
Photos: On the Red Carpet of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night
Check out photos from the opening night red carpet of Peter Pan Goes Wrong!
Video: On the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night
Check out BroadwayWorld's red carpet coverage from opening night of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway!
Photos: The Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG & Neil Patrick Harris Take Opening Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG & Neil Patrick Harris Take Opening Bows
Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opened last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.  Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
Review Roundups: PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundups: PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opens On Broadway!
Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opens tonight at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.Read reviews for the production!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: See Neil Patrick Harris & More at PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening NightPhotos: See Neil Patrick Harris & More at PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night
April 20, 2023

See the cast and creatives at opening night of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening NightPhotos: On the Red Carpet of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night
April 20, 2023

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet of Peter Pan Goes Wrong!
Photos: The Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG and Neil Patrick Harris Take Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG and Neil Patrick Harris Take Opening Night Bows
April 20, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opened last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.  Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
Photos: Inside the First Rehearsal for THIS LAND WAS MADE at Vineyard TheaterPhotos: Inside the First Rehearsal for THIS LAND WAS MADE at Vineyard Theater
April 19, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos for This Land Was Made at Vineyard Theatre.
Photos: Go Inside Tom Kitt's Sardi's Caricature CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside Tom Kitt's Sardi's Caricature Celebration
April 19, 2023

See photos from Tom Kitt's Sardi's caricature celebration!
share