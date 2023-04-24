Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG

What happens when an opening night red carpet goes wrong? Broadway found out last week when Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, officially opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Watch below as we take you inside the oh-so-wrong red carpet arrivals!