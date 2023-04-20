Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: On the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Cavendish, Bianca Horn and more.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opened last night, Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.

Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with the company on the red carpet below!

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Now through April 30 only, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is welcoming Tony® and Emmy® Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star. Harris will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the 'Cornley Drama Society' who portrays The Narrator and others in Peter Pan.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.








