Photos: On the Red Carpet of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night

Guests included Cathy Rigby, Sandy Duncan, Ariana DeBose, BD Wong and more.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, is now open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement.

See photos from the red carpet below!

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Now through April 30 only, Peter Pan Goes Wrong welcomes Tony® and Emmy® Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star. Harris will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the 'Cornley Drama Society' who portrays The Narrator and others in Peter Pan.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

Cathy Rigby and Sandy Duncan

Cathy Rigby and Sandy Duncan

Cathy Rigby, Greg Tannahill and Sandy Duncan

Cathy Rigby, Greg Tannahill and Sandy Duncan

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Henry Shields and Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose and Producer Kevin McCollum

Manu Narayan, Christopher Sieber and James Monroe Iglehart

BD Wong

BD Wong

Christian Slater

Christian Slater

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Rob McClure

Rob McClure

Jessica Darrow

Jessica Darrow

Jessica Darrow

The Off-Broadway cast of "The Play That Goes Wrong"

The Off-Broadway cast of "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Producer Kevin McCollum, Lynnette Perry McCollum and Betty Perry

Producer Kevin McCollum & Lynnette Perry McCollum

Kevin McCollum & Lynnette Perry McCollum

Kate Jennings Grant and Doug Hughes

Kate Jennings Grant and Doug Hughes

Producer Kevin McCollum and Cathy Rigby

Cathy Rigby and Tom McCoy

Cathy Rigby

Cathy Rigby

Sandy Duncan

Sandy Duncan

Caitlin Houlahan

Caitlin Houlahan

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Analise Scarpaci

Analise Scarpaci

Leonard Yazbeck and Tony Yazbeck

Leonard Yazbeck and Tony Yazbeck

Rachel York

Rachel York

Rachel York, Olivia Miodovnik and Ayal Miodovnik

Bianca Horn and The Cast of SIX: Hailee Kaleem Wright, Holli' Conway, Nasia Thomas, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Zoe Jensen, Marilyn Caserta and Bella Coppola

The Cast of SIX: Hailee Kaleem Wright, Holli' Conway, Nasia Thomas, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Zoe Jensen, Marilyn Caserta and Bella Coppola

Hailee Kaleem Wright

Hailee Kaleem Wright

Bella Coppola

Bella Coppola

Marilyn Caserta

Marilyn Caserta

Zoe Jensen

Zoe Jensen

Leandra Ellis-Gaston

Leandra Ellis-Gaston

Holli' Conway

Holli' Conway

Nasia Thomas

Nasia Thomas

Tony Marion and Jessica Vosk

Tony Marion and Jessica Vosk

Sam Morrison

Sam Morrison

Harrison Greenbaum and Emily Murtaugh

Jamie deRoy and Robert Klein

Priscilla Lopez and Guest

Bruce Sussman and Robert Shuter

Bruce Sussman and Robert Shuter

Julie Boardman and Lisa Zinni

Julie Boardman and Lisa Zinni

Teal Wicks and Steven Jamail

Teal Wicks and Steven Jamail

Alex Brightman and Jesse Brightman

Alex Brightman and Jesse Brightman

Jessica Darrow and Marilyn Caserta

Henry Shields and James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart and Dawn Phelps

James Monroe Iglehart and Dawn Phelps

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

Catherine Schreiber, Seth Greenleaf, Sandy Duncan, Cathy Rigby, Tom McCoy and Kevin McCollum

Brooks Ashmanskas

Brooks Ashmanskas

Andy Blankenbuehler and Luca Blankenbuehler

Andy Blankenbuehler and Luca Blankenbuehler

Bob Martin and Lisa Lambert

Eve Guttman, Lisa Zinni, Roberto Surace, Abby Hahn and Meredith Prouty-Due

Debra Monk

Debra Monk






