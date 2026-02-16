 tracker
Video: Joshua Henry Performs 'Make Them Hear You' From RAGTIME on THE VIEW

Check out his performance now.

Feb. 16, 2026



Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry took over The View stage on Monday to perform a powerful rendition of Make Them Hear You from the revival of Ragtime, now playing on Broadway. Check out his performance here.

Ragtime currently stars Tony nominee Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Julie BenkoAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). 

The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work.



