Video: Joshua Henry Performs 'Make Them Hear You' From RAGTIME on THE VIEW





Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry took over The View stage on Monday to perform a powerful rendition of Make Them Hear You from the revival of Ragtime, now playing on Broadway. Check out his performance here.

Ragtime currently stars Tony nominee Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Benko, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy).

The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work.