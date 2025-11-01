Photos: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Reveals First Look at Bear, Extends West End Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As previews begin this evening for Paddington the Musical at the Savoy Theatre, the show released the first images of Paddington and reveal the team bringing him to the stage — as well as announcing an extension to the show's West End run, which now lasts until October 25, 2026.

Paddington is played by James Hameed (Paddington Off-stage Performer and Remote Puppeteer) and Arti Shah (Paddington On-stage Performer). The team behind the bear are Tahra Zafar (Paddington Bear Designer), Audrey Brisson (Bear Physicality Associate Director), Phill Woodfine (Remote Puppetry Coach) and Annabelle Davis (Paddington Bear Casting Director). The Alternate Paddington On-stage Performers are Abbie Purvis and Ali Sarebani.

"After many years of exploration and development, we are thrilled, alongside STUDIOCANAL, to finally bring Paddington to life on stage," said producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley. "It takes an extraordinary team to share this very special bear with the world — our amazing performers James and Arti, our brilliant alternates Abbie and Ali, and the incredible group of artists led by designer Tahra, alongside Audrey, Phill, and Annabelle. Their collective creativity and vision are at the heart of our production, and it has been a true collaboration, helmed by Luke Sheppard, our Creative, Associate, Stage Management, Production and Development teams involved in supporting us in bringing Paddington to life in a truly beautiful and unique way."

They added, “What we as producers always hoped to achieve was, quite simply, Paddington on stage — and thanks to the immensely talented artists, both on and off stage, we believe we’ve realised that.”

Check out photos and video of the bear here:

Photo credit: Johan Persson

The company of Paddington the Musical

Paddington the Musical

Paddington (Photo credit: Jay Brooks)

Paddington (Photo credit: Isha Shah)

Paddington (Photo credit: Isha Shah)